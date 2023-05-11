Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Ex Chrishell Stause's Marriage to G Flip

Watch : G Flip GUSHES Over GF Chrishell Stause at G'Day USA Arts Gala

Jason Oppenheim is ringing the bell after Chrishell Stause closed her sweetest deal yet.

The Oppenheim Group co-founder was one of the many sending love to his Selling Sunset co-star and ex-girlfriend after she revealed on social media that she married musician G Flip after a year of dating.

"I am SO excited for this!!," Jason wrote underneath Chrishell's May 10 Instagram video announcing her marriage."You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!"

In fact, Chrishell's entire Selling Sunset family got in on the love. Chelsea Lazkani wrote, "I'm not crying, I'm not crying, I'm not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations," while Emma Hernan commented, "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world!"

Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim rounded out the sweet comments with, "Yes!! So happy for you both!!"