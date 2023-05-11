Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Ex Chrishell Stause's Marriage to G Flip

Jason Oppenheim is ringing the bell after Chrishell Stause closed her sweetest deal yet.
The Oppenheim Group co-founder was one of the many sending love to his Selling Sunset co-star and ex-girlfriend after she revealed on social media that she married musician G Flip after a year of dating.
"I am SO excited for this!!," Jason wrote underneath Chrishell's May 10 Instagram video announcing her marriage."You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!"
In fact, Chrishell's entire Selling Sunset family got in on the love. Chelsea Lazkani wrote, "I'm not crying, I'm not crying, I'm not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations," while Emma Hernan commented, "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world!"
Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim rounded out the sweet comments with, "Yes!! So happy for you both!!"
Chrishell first shared the news of her nuptials with an adorable video montage set to G Flip's new single "Be Your Man" May 10. The ending clip showed a snapshot of the two at the alter sealing the deal with a kiss.
"Love doesn't always go as planned," the 41-year-old captioned the Instagram post, "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."
G Flip echoed the Netflix personality's sentiments, chiming in underneath the tribute. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," they wrote. "These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy. Thank you."
The Australian singer, 28, then reposted the clip to their Instagram Stories, adding, "just havin a little cry in my uber right now, @chrishell.stause this is very sweet, thank you."
Chrishell and G Flip first met in October 2021. At that time, the two were in other relationships, with Chrishell still dating Jason. Chrishell then confirmed her and G Flip's romance at the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion.
And for the show's upcoming season six? The actress teased that her love may just appear on newest installment of the Netflix series.
"My baby," Chrishell exclusively told E! News in December. "I don't know if I'm supposed to be telling you this, but yes."