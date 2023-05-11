Kim Zolciak Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is moving on from Kroy Biermann without a significant piece of jewelry.
The Don't Be Tardy star was without her wedding ring in her first post on social media since submitting legal papers to end her 11-year marriage. On May 10, she reposted an Instagram Stories video, which shows her dressed in a white cropped tank top and black sweatpants while playing the popular video game Fortnite.
The clip—initially shared by her daughter Brielle Biermann's friend Elizabeth Arthur, was captioned, "44 isn't to old to learn how to play fortnight [sic]."
Both Kim, who last shared content on social media in February, and Kroy, 37, filed for divorce May 8. The former NFL star's petition was filed in the system about two hours before the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's was, according to Georgia court records obtained by E! News. Both stated in their filings that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
Kroy is seeking sole legal and sole physical custody of the former couple's four minor children—Kroy Biermann Jr., 11; Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann. Meanwhile, Kim wants to be awarded primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids. (She is also mom to daughter Ariana Biermann, 21, who, like Brielle, 26, was adopted by Kroy after the former couple's marriage.)
Kroy is also seeking exclusive use and possession of the former couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, and for his ex to "be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates." Both he and Kim also want an equitable division of all marital debts accumulated during the marriage.
E! has reached out to reps for and has not heard back.
News of the former Don't Be Tardy couple's divorce filings came as a shock to many of their fans as well as Bravo's Andy Cohen. "I was very surprised," he said on the May 9 episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "That was not the news I ever expected to get."
He continued, "They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul. Very surprised."