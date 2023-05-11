Kim Zolciak Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Watch : Andy Cohen Speaks Out on Kim Zolciak's Divorce

Kim Zolciak is moving on from Kroy Biermann without a significant piece of jewelry.

The Don't Be Tardy star was without her wedding ring in her first post on social media since submitting legal papers to end her 11-year marriage. On May 10, she reposted an Instagram Stories video, which shows her dressed in a white cropped tank top and black sweatpants while playing the popular video game Fortnite.

The clip—initially shared by her daughter Brielle Biermann's friend Elizabeth Arthur, was captioned, "44 isn't to old to learn how to play fortnight [sic]."

Both Kim, who last shared content on social media in February, and Kroy, 37, filed for divorce May 8. The former NFL star's petition was filed in the system about two hours before the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's was, according to Georgia court records obtained by E! News. Both stated in their filings that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."