All the TV Moms We Wish Would Adopt Us

Watch : Top 9 Most Entertaining TV Moms

Being raised in front of the TV isn't so bad thanks to these ladies.

It's Mother's Day and we can't think of a better time to honor the most special women in our lives: No, not our real mothers, but our beloved television moms. We're taking a moment to celebrate the matriarchs from classic series like Gilmore Girls and Friday Night Lights, as well as the modern mamas on Ginny & Georgia and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Thanks to these women, we've learned life lessons about compassion and fashion, motherhood and men. And, if you are lucky enough to have Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek as your mentor, wigs and wine. You know, the important things in life.

So, rather than gift these ladies with bouquets of flowers or a gift card to a spa, we are going to give them something much more meaningful: A sentimental message about why they mean so much to us. (Like we tell our real moms when we hand her a card with nothing inside, isn't it the thought that really counts?)