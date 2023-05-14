All the TV Moms We Wish Would Adopt Us

In honor of Mother's Day, we're celebrating the best moms television has to offer, from Gilmore Girls' Lorelai to The Summer I Turned Pretty's dynamic duo.

Being raised in front of the TV isn't so bad thanks to these ladies. 

It's Mother's Day and we can't think of a better time to honor the most special women in our lives: No, not our real mothers, but our beloved television moms. We're taking a moment to celebrate the matriarchs from classic series like Gilmore Girls and Friday Night Lights, as well as the modern mamas on Ginny & Georgia and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Thanks to these women, we've learned life lessons about compassion and fashion, motherhood and men. And, if you are lucky enough to have Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek as your mentor, wigs and wine. You know, the important things in life.

So, rather than gift these ladies with bouquets of flowers or a gift card to a spa, we are going to give them something much more meaningful: A sentimental message about why they mean so much to us. (Like we tell our real moms when we hand her a card with nothing inside, isn't it the thought that really counts?)

So, start the paperwork because these are the TV moms we are hoping will adopt us ASAP. It's fine, like Lorelai Gilmore, we're just being dramatic. It's what we do because we were raised that way: 

Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) was TV's ultimate cool mom. Having daughter Rory at 16, meant the mother-daughter duo were more best friends than anything else on Gilmore Girls. While this allowed them to have an incredibly close and open relationship, it did cause some hiccups when Rory started acting out in her college years.

Nonetheless, we still love the coffee-obsessed, fast-talking Lorelai, even if she wasn't perfect. 

Bill Records/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Tami Taylor, Friday Night Lights

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose—and neither could we if we had a mom like Tami Taylor. While family was everything to Tami (played by Connie Britton) on Friday Night Lights, she was never afraid to tell the young women in her life that there was more to them than Texas and their football-playing boyfriends. Refreshing, right?

NETFLIX
Georgia Miller, Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia's Georgia Miller (played by Brianne Howey) is charming, beautiful and self-made—and has accomplished all of this after having her first child when she was only a teenager. Nothing will come between Georgia and her two children—especially her ex-husbands, who have all left the picture under mysterious circumstances.

Every day is an adventure in Georgia's world, and we'd like to be a part of it.

CBC/ITV/Kobal/Shutterstock
Moira Rose, Schitt's Creek

This may be a controversial choice, as Moira Rose (played by Catherine O'Hara) was a mentally absent, self-involved parent when Schitt's Creek debuted. But, over the sitcom's six seasons, Moira finally took on her best role to-date: Being a loving, caring mom to David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy). Not only did she make the Jazzagals skip their event to perform at Alexis' graduation, but she broke down sobbing while officiating David's wedding.

Ron Tom via Getty Images
Rainbow Johnson, black-ish

Who doesn't want a funny, stylish, smart, cool mom? Which is why we have to include black-ish's Dr. Rainbow Johnson (played by Tracee Ellis Ross) on this list. Bow Johnson proves you can have it all by juggling a promising medical career with raising five children.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images
Jessica Huang, Fresh Off the Boat

Fresh Off the Boat's Jessica Huang (played by Constance Wu) may have high expectations, but she'd do anything to help her family. In fact, the devoted mother even created life plans for all three of her kids. We'd want someone this dedicated in our corner.

Peter Taylor/Prime Video
Laurel Park and Susannah Fisher, The Summer I Turned Pretty

Forget watching the moody and broody trio of teens make eyes at each other at a beach bonfire; we'd choose a night of downing beers at a bar and getting high with these supportive best friends—played by Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard—all summer long.

Peter "Hopper" Stone/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Modern Family

Modern Family's Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (played by Sofía Vergara) was an unexpected matriarch! Yes, her stepchildren were the same age as her, but she always made herself accessible to them and their respective families. She also encouraged her own children, Manny and Joe, to be themselves. 

Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Rebecca Pearson, This Is Us

"It's my job to keep standing there with my arms wide open, waiting for you to maybe someday fall inside if you needed it. And if you do, I'll love you. And if you don't, I'll love you, too—because that's what it means to be a parent."

BRB, sobbing forever over the loss of Rebecca (Mandy Moore)! 

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Kitty Forman, That '70s Show

We wouldn't mind living under the roof belonging to That '70s Show's Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). Yes, we know about her unique laugh, but that doesn't change the fact that Kitty is a supportive wife and mother, even taking in son Eric's best friend Hyde as a foster child. Not even stern husband Red (Kurtwood Smith) can get in the way of Kitty building a warm home where all the neighborhood kids want to hang out.

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix
Joyce Byers, Stranger Things

"Maybe I am a mess," Joyce (Winona Ryder) cried in season one of the Netflix hit as the town told her she was crazy for believing her son was alive. "Maybe I'm out of my mind! But, God help me, I will keep these lights up until the day I die if I think there's a chance that Will's still out there!"

Any mom that would be willing to travel to the upside down and fight a Demogorgon to save us is a hero in our book!

Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Beth Pearson, This Is Us

Superbly acted by Susan Kelechi Watson, we will always remember Beth's supportive reaction when daughter Tess (Eris Baker) came out as gay. On the flipside, Beth is also a no-nonsense parent, who was able to sniff out the truth when teenage daughter Deja (Lyric Ross) wanted to move in with her boyfriend.

It's safe to say that Beth keeps that family afloat!

Twentieth Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock
Linda Belcher, Bob's Burgers

Alrighhhht, let's get into why Bob's Burgers Linda Belcher (voiced by John Roberts) is one of the best moms on TV. For starters, she is wildly optimistic, encouraging her kids' hopes and dreams whatever they may be, and cherishing her time with them.

Linda is also just downright fun! Who remembers when she opened a dinner theatre at the restaurant? We definitely do. So, we'd like to live in her world of adventure and love any day.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Barbara Howard, Abbott Elementary

We would happily learn lessons from Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) in and out of the classroom, thanks to her perfect blend of heart and humor. 

Barry Wetcher/Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
Carmela Soprano, The Sopranos

Who would even attempt to steal your lunch money if Carmela (Edie Falco) was dropping you off at school every morning?

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock
Lucille Bluth, Arrested Development

Would your self-esteem likely plummet with Lucille (Jessica Walter) raising you? Most certainly, but at least you would be ridiculed and roasted by the best of 'em, right?

Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Sophia Petrillo, Golden Girls

If we have to explain this one, you're too young for us, bro!

