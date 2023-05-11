Rob Lowe Celebrates 33 Years of Sobriety With Message on His Recovery Journey

Watch : Rob Lowe Explains How His New Netflix Series Came to Be

Rob Lowe has much to celebrate.

The 59-year-old is 33 years sober, marking the occasion with a heartwarming reflection on his sobriety journey.

"33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey," he wrote in a May 10 Instagram post. "My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun."

And he has the photo to prove it. Chest-deep in tropical water with a gorgeous sunset in the background, Rob's life is in fact looking serene in his post.

9-1-1: Lone Star actor also added a message of encouragement to those currently battling addiction.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction," he continued, "hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!"

Rob's son John Owen Lowe, who stars alongside his dad in the Netflix series Unstable, expressed his support in the comments.

"Proud of your recovery," he wrote, before jokingly adding, "opposite feeling about this selfie."