Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer Sees Ariana Madix & Cast Obliterate Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

SUR-prise: The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion trailer is finally here.

And as host Andy Cohen promises in the shocking first look, it's a "reunion that may be more explosive and dramatic than anything we've seen in the show's 10-year history" in the wake of Scandoval.

In the hot seats in the three-part special are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss over their months-long affair that led to his breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.

"I can't think of two worse people," Ariana sobs in the clip, before snapping at the TomTom co-owner, "Don't even f--kig look at me. You don't deserve to look at this."

And the clip also includes behind the scenes moments from the cast before filming the emotional sit-down. Backstage, Ariana predicts, "I don't see anything good coming for those f--king rats," and boy is she right. The whole cast roasts Tom and Raquel over the cheating, with James Kennedy yelling "you backstabbing hoe" his former fiancée and calling Tom "a worm with a mustache."

Meanwhile, Ariana confronts her former BFF, whose actions she calls, "diabolical, demented and sub-human."