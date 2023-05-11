Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer Sees Ariana Madix & Cast Obliterate Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

SUR-prise: The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion trailer is finally here.
And as host Andy Cohen promises in the shocking first look, it's a "reunion that may be more explosive and dramatic than anything we've seen in the show's 10-year history" in the wake of Scandoval.
In the hot seats in the three-part special are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss over their months-long affair that led to his breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.
"I can't think of two worse people," Ariana sobs in the clip, before snapping at the TomTom co-owner, "Don't even f--kig look at me. You don't deserve to look at this."
And the clip also includes behind the scenes moments from the cast before filming the emotional sit-down. Backstage, Ariana predicts, "I don't see anything good coming for those f--king rats," and boy is she right. The whole cast roasts Tom and Raquel over the cheating, with James Kennedy yelling "you backstabbing hoe" his former fiancée and calling Tom "a worm with a mustache."
Meanwhile, Ariana confronts her former BFF, whose actions she calls, "diabolical, demented and sub-human."
Off set, Tom and Raquel convene during a break from the drama. "They are making you and me to be pathological liars," he tells her, to which Raquel responds, "I see that, even though we know that we're not."
But amid all the fighting, one question remains as Andy asks: "Tom, you are in love?"
And it appears fans will have to tune in for his answer.
News of Tom and Raquel's affair first came to light in March with fans picking up on clues of their secret romance as season 10 of the Bravo series—which premiered earlier this year—played out on TV since then.
Tom revealed in his first post-Scandoval interview with Howie Mandel, he and Raquel started their affair last August while filming season 10. After news of their relationship went public, both Tom and Raquel apologized to Ariana for their relationship.
Acknowledging he "handled s--t wrong," he did admit in a March 8 Instagram statement, "Nothing is excusable for what I did. I definitely deserve the hate."
The Vanderpump Rules season finale airs Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. with the three-part reunion kicking on May 24 on Bravo.
