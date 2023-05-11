Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Soak Up the Sun on Beach Vacation With Friends

Raise your Moscow mule to Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's beachy getaway.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted the singer, 29, and the model, 27, in a TikTok posted by photographer Renell Medrano. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the May 10 clip showed Kendall and Bad Bunny soaking in the sun on a golf outing while on vacation with friends.
The Kardashians star also shared a few snaps from the trip on Instagram, including an OOTD selfie as well as scenic shots of the sunsets and clear blue water. However, the Grammy winner was nowhere to be seen in Kendall's vacation pics.
If you've been keeping up, then you know that Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spending a lot of time together as of late. Earlier this month, they both attended the 2023 Met Gala. And while they didn't pose for any pictures together on the red carpet, the two were seen heading to an after-party together.
Just a few days before fashion's biggest night, Kendall and Bad Bunny were photographed at Tyler, the Creator's concert in Los Angeles, and she also cheered on the "Efecto" artist at his headlining Coachella show earlier in April.
Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February after they were seen grabbing dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. They then continued to fuel dating speculation with their sushi dinners, appearances at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party and horseback rides.
Bad Bunny even appeared to throw shade at Kendall's ex Devin Booker, whom she split from last year, on his track "Coco Chanel." (E! News reached out to the musician's rep for comment on the song but did not hear back).
While neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have publicly commented on the relationship rumors, this may not come as a huge surprise to their followers. After all, she has previously spoken about how she prefers to keep her love life private.
"I feel like it's always just worked better for me that way," Kendall said on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. "And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly."