Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Soak Up the Sun on Beach Vacation With Friends

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Attend Met Gala Afterparty

Raise your Moscow mule to Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's beachy getaway.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the singer, 29, and the model, 27, in a TikTok posted by photographer Renell Medrano. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the May 10 clip showed Kendall and Bad Bunny soaking in the sun on a golf outing while on vacation with friends.

The Kardashians star also shared a few snaps from the trip on Instagram, including an OOTD selfie as well as scenic shots of the sunsets and clear blue water. However, the Grammy winner was nowhere to be seen in Kendall's vacation pics.

If you've been keeping up, then you know that Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spending a lot of time together as of late. Earlier this month, they both attended the 2023 Met Gala. And while they didn't pose for any pictures together on the red carpet, the two were seen heading to an after-party together.

Just a few days before fashion's biggest night, Kendall and Bad Bunny were photographed at Tyler, the Creator's concert in Los Angeles, and she also cheered on the "Efecto" artist at his headlining Coachella show earlier in April.