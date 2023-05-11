Robert De Niro Reveals Name of His and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen's Newborn Baby Girl

Watch : Robert De Niro REVEALS He Welcomed Baby No. 7

Robert De Niro's seventh child has made her TV debut.

The Oscar winner shared with CBS Mornings' Gayle King that he and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

"She weighed eight pounds, six ounces, when she was born on April 6," King said during the May 11 broadcast while also revealing Gia's first photo. "How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

King explained that the 79-year-old shared the details with her during a recent phone call, noting "this baby was planned" and she was "brought here by love."

Baby Gia joins the actor's six older children, including daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46—who he shares with ex Diahnne Abbott—as well as his 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith, plus son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, from his previous marriage to Grace Hightower.