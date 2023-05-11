Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Selfie While Reflecting on Dysphoria Journey

Elliot Page is baring his body—and his soul.
The Umbrella Academy star recently opened up about feeling comfortable in his skin since coming out as transgender in late 2020, sharing his joyful affirmation alongside a shirtless photo on Instagram.
"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," Elliot, 36, captioned the May 10 post. "No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f'ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body."
The Juno star continued, "I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy"
Elliot, who has shared several shirtless pics on Instagram since coming out, has spoken about battling body dysmorphia before.
In fact, he previously got candid about the part of his transition that's brought him the most joy in while speaking with Oprah Winfrey. And his response?
"Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist," the Pageboy author explained in a 2021 episode of The Oprah Conversation, "and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."
Elliot added, "It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy."
In 2022, he reflected on what he's learned throughout his journey. "I can't overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself," he told Esquire. "I can't overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself. I know I look different to others, but to me I'm just starting to look like myself. It's indescribable, because I'm just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am."