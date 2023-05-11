Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Selfie While Reflecting on Dysphoria Journey

Watch : Elliot Page Reflects on Dysphoria Journey With New Shirtless Photo

Elliot Page is baring his body—and his soul.

The Umbrella Academy star recently opened up about feeling comfortable in his skin since coming out as transgender in late 2020, sharing his joyful affirmation alongside a shirtless photo on Instagram.

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," Elliot, 36, captioned the May 10 post. "No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f'ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body."

The Juno star continued, "I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy"

Elliot, who has shared several shirtless pics on Instagram since coming out, has spoken about battling body dysmorphia before.