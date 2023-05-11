Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' GMA3 Replacements Revealed

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Here's what you need to know about GMA3's new permanent anchors.

More than three months after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes exited the daytime news show, ABC News President Kim Godwin has officially named their replacements. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will officially take over hosting duties on GMA3: What You Need to Know, Godwin shared in a May 11 press release. Dr. Jennifer Ashton will continue to appear on GMA3 as ABC News' chief health and medical correspondent.

Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 and has served as a co-anchor on the weekend edition of Good Morning America since 2018. As for Morgan, he joined ABC News in 2022. Fans had also watched them fill in as hosts following Robach and Holmes' exit.

This announcement marks the latest chapter in the drama surrounding GMA3, the Good Morning America spin-off which first made headlines at the end of November 2022 after co-hosts Robach and Holmes—who'd both wed other people—were photographed looking cozy together outside of the office.