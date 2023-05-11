Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' GMA3 Replacements Revealed

Here's what you need to know about GMA3's new permanent anchors.
More than three months after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes exited the daytime news show, ABC News President Kim Godwin has officially named their replacements. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will officially take over hosting duties on GMA3: What You Need to Know, Godwin shared in a May 11 press release. Dr. Jennifer Ashton will continue to appear on GMA3 as ABC News' chief health and medical correspondent.
Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 and has served as a co-anchor on the weekend edition of Good Morning America since 2018. As for Morgan, he joined ABC News in 2022. Fans had also watched them fill in as hosts following Robach and Holmes' exit.
This announcement marks the latest chapter in the drama surrounding GMA3, the Good Morning America spin-off which first made headlines at the end of November 2022 after co-hosts Robach and Holmes—who'd both wed other people—were photographed looking cozy together outside of the office.
While the duo initially remained on the show—refraining from directly addressing the pictures on the program—they were taken off the air in December, and Godwin announced an internal review would be conducted. In January, it was revealed that Robach and Holmes would be leaving GMA3.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a company spokesperson told E! News at the time. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
During this time, Holmes filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig after about 13 years of marriage. In a January statement to E! News, her attorney said Fiebig's "sole focus has remained on the overall best interests" of their 10-year-old daughter.
"To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible," the lawyer said. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."
As for Robach, she married Andrew Shue in 2010. Earlier this fall, the pair put their New York apartment on the market, selling it two months later. And while the Melrose Place alum removed photos of the journalist from his Instagram in December, the two have not publicly commented on where they stand.
Still, Robach and Holmes have continued to be spotted together, with them both running the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon in March.