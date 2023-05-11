Meadow Walker Honors Late Dad Paul Walker With Fast X Cameo

Meadow Walker will appear in Fast X, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise her dad Paul Walker starred in until his death in 2013.

When it comes to her late dad's Fast & Furious co-stars, Meadow Walker doesn't have friends, she has family. 

And now she's joining them on the big screen. The 24-year-old, whose dad Paul Walker starred in the action franchise for nearly a decade until his 2013 death, is set to appear in the latest installment, Fast X. Meadow revealed her upcoming cameo on Instagram alongside a photo of her from a camera monitor.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I can't believe now I get to be up there too," she captioned the May 11 post. "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x."

And for Meadow, it really did feel like stepping onto set surrounded by family—which includes her dad's longtime co-stars like Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Tyrese Gibson.

"I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," the model continued. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family."

Instagram / Meadow Walker

As she noted, working with the cast was working "with those who have been around to see me grow up." And her new co-stars couldn't help but show their support, with Vin commenting with a prayer hands emoji.

Meadow isn't the only member of the Walker family to play a part in the franchise as Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody Walker filled in for the late actor to help finish filming 2015's Fast & Furious 7.

In the years since Paul's death, Meadow has remained close with his Fast family. In fact, the actor even walked his goddaughter down the aisle in her 2021 wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan. And two years before Meadow confirmed her involvement with Fast X, Vin had teased whether to expect to see her on-screen. At the time, he told E! News, "I would not count anything out."

And he also took a moment to reflect on his close bond with Paul. "We started this franchise together," the Marvel star explained. "We started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."

 Be sure to buckle up for the latest installment in the series when Fast X pulls into theaters on May 19.

And check out all of Paul and Meadow's cutest father-daughter moments:

Instagram
20 Years Later

Meadow Walker shared a text message between her and dad Paul Walker's co-star Vin Diesel, with Diesel writing, "Where the brotherhood began" with prayer emojis. The image shows Paul and Vin at an event for the first Fast & Furious film from 2001. "20 years later..." Meadow captioned in June 2021 ahead of the F9 premiere on June 25. 

Instagram
It's All About Family

Meadow shared a photo with Vin Diesel and daughter Hania Sinclair, adding "family <3" in May 2021. Vin commented, "All love, Always...." while Ludacris added a prayer emoji.

Instagram
Scrapbook Memories

Meadow simply captioned "miss you" to a series of throwback photos of her and dad Paul celebrating her birthday on May 22, 2021. 

Instagram
Legends Only

"Legend. Miss you," Meadow wrote in April 2021 under a screenshot of a text message showing her and a cartoon Vin Diesel together. 

Instagram
Sleeping Beauties

The father-daughter duo take a nap together as Paul holds Meadow in his arms. "A silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow captioned on Nov. 30, 2020, the seven-year anniversary of his fatal accident. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping." 

Instagram
BFFs

Paul was a picture perfect father while holding a camera to capture daughter Meadow's curtsy. "Miss you so so much, best friend forever and ever," Meadow wrote in Oct. 2020. 

Instagram
Twinning

"The moment I realized we are twins," Meadow captioned a gorgeous photo of her and dad Paul Walker on Sept. 12, 2020. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul." 

Instagram
Family First

Meadow captioned a cute pic of her and Vin Diesel's kids, "family forever." It's clear Paul and Vin were more than just Fast & Furious co-stars. 

Instagram
"Happy Place"

The adorable father-daughter duo play together in an adorable old photo. Meadow calls thinking of her dad her "happy place" in May 2020. 

Instagram
Surprise!

Meadow shared a never-before-seen video of her surprising dad Paul. I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right," Meadow wrote in April 2020. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx" 

Instagram
All Smiles

Proud dad Paul Walker grins beside daughter Meadow Walker in a sweet snapshot. "happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," Meadow captioned the throwback pic on Sept. 12, 2019. 

Instagram
Cheese!

A young Meadow Walker flashes a big smile to the camera in this throwback photo she posted to Instagram in April 2015. The then-16-year-old shared the pic shortly after attending Coachella, where she hung out with Fast and Furious friends Vin Diesel and Elsa Pataky.

Instagram
Happy Kisses

Meadow shared this cute flashback photo to Instagram in memory of her unforgettable dad for Father's Day 2015.

Instagram
All the Love

Sharing this adorable pic with her proud daddy on his 41st birthday, Meadow wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, I love you."

Instagram
Baby Doll

On the one-year anniversary of her dad's tragic death, Meadow posted this touching tribute photo on Instagram, simply saying, "I love you."

Instagram
Blue Eyed Babes

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world," wrote Meadow on her inaugural Instagram post for The Paul Walker Foundation on September 12, 2015.

Instagram
Pool Time

Meadow posted this super cute pool pic to Instagram on July 20, 2016, to raise awareness for The Paul Walker Foundation and its mission to "do good." On the website, a quote by film producer Brandon Birtell about his close friend is featured on the main page: "Paul was the kind of person that valued and respected others. He would go out of his way to do the simplest things from stopping to open the door for others, making sure he looked someone in the eye when they were speaking, or help someone that clearly needed to be helped." 

Instagram
Flower Child

Paul's daughter posted this throwback photo of the two dancing together to her over 1.5 million Instagram followers on September 12, 2017. She encouraged her followers to do good, writing, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! 

Instagram
Tongue's Out!

Gleefully sticking out her tongue, little Meadow jokes with her dad in this flashback photo she posted after Fast and Furious 7's first trailer aired. Since Paul's passing, Meadow has been working on moving forward while remembering her dad, and Tyrese Gibson, Paul's former co-star, revealed in an interview with People in April 2015, "She's really focused on her education and just spending a lot of quality time with her friends. That brings her a lot of joy."

Facebook
Black and White Studs

This sweet photo is the cover picture of The Paul Walker Foundation website, which promises to "continue to do the work that Paul started. We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul. Paul's passion for the ocean, a curious mind and a spontaneous heart lives on in The Paul Walker Foundation." 

