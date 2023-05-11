Watch : Meadow Walker Honors Late Dad Paul Walker With Fast X Cameo

When it comes to her late dad's Fast & Furious co-stars, Meadow Walker doesn't have friends, she has family.

And now she's joining them on the big screen. The 24-year-old, whose dad Paul Walker starred in the action franchise for nearly a decade until his 2013 death, is set to appear in the latest installment, Fast X. Meadow revealed her upcoming cameo on Instagram alongside a photo of her from a camera monitor.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I can't believe now I get to be up there too," she captioned the May 11 post. "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x."

And for Meadow, it really did feel like stepping onto set surrounded by family—which includes her dad's longtime co-stars like Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Tyrese Gibson.