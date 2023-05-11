Jon Gosselin Pens Message to His and Kate's Sextuplets on Their 19th Birthday

Jon Gosselin—who welcomed twins Cara and Mady as well as kids Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin with ex-wife Kate Gosselin—celebrated the sextuplets' 19th birthday with a tribute.

Jon Gosselin has six reasons to celebrate this day.

The former reality star's sextuplets—Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collinturned 19 years old on May 10. In honor of the major milestone, Jon—who welcomed the children along with 22-year-old twins Cara and Mady with ex-wife Kate Gosselin—posted a tribute on Instagram. 

"HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!!" he captioned a throwback photo of the children. "I love you all so much!!"

Jon echoed this message in an Instagram Stories post, adding eight heart emojis for each of the kids.  

Viewers watched Cara, Mady, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin grow up on the show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007 and later evolved into Kate Plus 8 following Jon and Kate's 2009 divorce (the last episode aired in 2017). Over the years, fans have continued to follow their lives on social media, seeing them mark birthdays and first days of school.

However, the family dynamic is not what it once was. Hannah and Collin moved in with Jon while their siblings stayed with Kate. And while the DJ hasn't spoken to his six other children in years, he's hopeful this can one day change.

"My door has always been open to them," he told The Sun last month, "and I hope now they are adults they may want to reach out."

Instagram

To look back at the kids' journeys over the years, keep reading.

Karen Alquist/TLC
Lights, Camera, Action!

It's the show that started it all! Who remembers this cast photo for Jon and Kate Plus 8?

Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire
Camera Ready

Back in October 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin gathered their eight kids together for a trip to New York City. First stop? A visit to NBC's Today show. 

Instagram
Happy Holidays

"A precious Christmas memory. My 6 were 6. Christmas Eve 2010 and they're SO excited for Christmas!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Look at those adorable smiles! #TheyAreMyHeart #My8ReasonsToKeepOnKeepingOn #NoMatterWhat #TrueLoveX8." 

 

Instagram
Growing Up Gosselin

"I can't believe they're 13!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram when celebrating a major birthday for her sextuplets. 

INFphoto.com
Wanna Get Away?

Jon and Kate Plus 8 viewers loved when the family enjoyed trips together including a 2009 trip to the beach.

TLC
Greetings From Alaska

Rewind to 2014 when Kate and her children found themselves visiting Alaska. 

Doug Meszler/Splash News
Girls Trip

Kate also treated her twin daughters Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin to a trip to New York City in 2014, where they stopped by the Manhattan Hotel. 

Instagram
Back to Class

"This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," Kate wrote on Instagram in 2018.

 

Instagram
Girl Power

"My beautiful 'little girls' .... they keep reminding me how many days until they turn 14. Today it was '12 days til we turn 14, Mom.' HOW'S THAT EVEN POSSIBLE?!" Kate shared with her followers in 2018. "I told Leah that she's too small to turn 14. She said 'Yeah, true. Are you sure I'm not turning 11 or 12?' I'm positive. I gave birth to you. They'll always be my babies....I love them so very much!" 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I'm so very thankful for my ‘babies'.... somehow they are 15 already?!" Kate wrote on the special milestone in 2019. "I'm amazed by them each day! I'm so proud of the positive qualities I've seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood." 

Instagram / Jon Gosselin
Birthday Greetings

"Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!!" Jon Gosselin shared on Instagram when posing with Hannah and Collin Gosselin. "I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad." 

All Grown-Up

"Happy 18th birthday!" Jon wrote on Instagram in 2022. "Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you. Love, Dad."

