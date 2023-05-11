Jon Gosselin Pens Message to His and Kate's Sextuplets on Their 19th Birthday

Watch : Jon Gosselin Calls Custody of Son Colin a "Big Win"

Jon Gosselin has six reasons to celebrate this day.

The former reality star's sextuplets—Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin—turned 19 years old on May 10. In honor of the major milestone, Jon—who welcomed the children along with 22-year-old twins Cara and Mady with ex-wife Kate Gosselin—posted a tribute on Instagram.

"HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!!" he captioned a throwback photo of the children. "I love you all so much!!"

Jon echoed this message in an Instagram Stories post, adding eight heart emojis for each of the kids.

Viewers watched Cara, Mady, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin grow up on the show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007 and later evolved into Kate Plus 8 following Jon and Kate's 2009 divorce (the last episode aired in 2017). Over the years, fans have continued to follow their lives on social media, seeing them mark birthdays and first days of school.