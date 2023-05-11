General Hospital Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dead at 70

General Hospital actress Jacklyn Zeman, who portrayed Bobbie Spencer on the beloved ABC soap opera, died at the age of 70, the network confirmed.

The General Hospital family has lost a beloved member.

Actress Jacklyn Zeman, who portrayed character Bobbie Spencer on the ABC daytime soap opera, has died, the network confirmed to E! News. She was 70.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted May 10. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew," Valentini continued. "We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

ABC Entertainment and the General Hospital team also paid tribute to the actress on the show's social media pages.

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," the statement read. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."

"We are devastated by the news of her passing," the message concluded, "and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

After learning of Zeman's passing, many fans and fellow stars also penned moving tributes to her. 

Actor Stephen Nichols, who portrayed Stefan Cassadine on General Hospital, shared a photo with Zeman on his Instagram May 10.

"Dear, sweet Jackie. It is so very sad to hear of her passing," he captioned the image. "She was a gentle, kind soul. Jackie loved her work and always brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. Sending love to all who loved her."

