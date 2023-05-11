General Hospital Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dead at 70

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The General Hospital family has lost a beloved member.

Actress Jacklyn Zeman, who portrayed character Bobbie Spencer on the ABC daytime soap opera, has died, the network confirmed to E! News. She was 70.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted May 10. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew," Valentini continued. "We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."