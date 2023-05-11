Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Marries Singer G Flip After a Year of Dating

Watch : G Flip GUSHES Over GF Chrishell Stause at G'Day USA Arts Gala

Chrishell Stause is off the market.

The Selling Sunset star is married to musician G Flip a year after first confirming their romance. Chrishell shared the news on May 10 with a sweet video tribute on Instagram, which ended with a photo of the couple walking down the aisle together. To top it off, Chrishell set the clip to the tune of G Flip's new single "Be Your Man."

"Love doesn't always go as planned," Chrishell captioned the post, "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

G Flip sent love right back, writing in the comments section, "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy. Thank you."

And their love didn't stop there. The singer also reposted the clip to their own Instagram Stories, adding, "just havin a little cry in my uber right now, @chrishell.stause this is very sweet, thank you."