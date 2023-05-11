Flash Deal: Save $175 on a Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A blender is one of those items where you get what you pay for, at least in my experience. When it comes to making frozen drinks and smoothies, it can be so frustrating when ice won't blend. That's especially true when you are hosting people at your home. You're not going to have time to reconfigure a blender with ice and frozen fruit multiple times throughout an event.

If you want to step up your hosting game, get the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker. This machine shaves ice, blends, and dispenses drinks with ease. Once you have all your ingredients in the machine, all you need to do is push the lever. It doesn't get any easier than that.

For a limited time, you can save $175 when you buy the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker with Self Dispenser from QVC. No one wants to spend the whole night making drinks. Spend more time with your guests and let this frozen concoction maker do all the work.