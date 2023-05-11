Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Shares Plans to Freeze Eggs After Jesse Sullivan Engagement

Watch : Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Flashes MASSIVE Engagement Ring

Francesca Farago is building a future with her perfect match.

The Too Hot to Handle alum spoke out about her family plans after recently getting engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan. According to the 29-year-old, not only will she be freezing her eggs later this year, but Jesse—who came out as transgender in 2019 and uses he/him pronouns—will be undergoing the same procedure as well.

"We have everything planned out," Francesca shared on the May 3 episode of the Sofia With an F podcast. "We're probably going to try and get the eggs this summer. We need to get his eggs and mine and put them in a dish and fertilize them."

Jesse, who is dad to 14-year-old Arlo from a previous relationship, further detailed their parenthood plans to welcome not one, but two members to their family.

"We're going to make embryos and use Arlo's other biological dad for the sperm," Jesse explained, adding that the plan is the freeze the embryos until Francesca is "ready to carry."