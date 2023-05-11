Get a $31 Deal on $78 Worth of Tarte Waterproof Eye Makeup

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a busy person who loves to look and feel put-together, the key is to buy multitasking makeup. Do-it-all beauty products take up less space and they make it easier to do your makeup quickly.
The Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow and Liner is a complete game-changer. It's a dual-ended product with an eyeliner on one side and a shadow on the other. These cream formulas are easy to use because they're mess-free. This product is super long-lasting and it's waterproof for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. If you are trying to make the most of your commute and sleep in a little bit longer, you can easily use the Tarte Quick Sticks when you're on the go, at least in my experience.
QVC has an amazing deal on a trio of Tarte Quick Sticks. You can get three for just $31. They would cost $78 if you bought them separately on another site. Make your mornings easier and save some money on this Tarte trio.
Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner Trio
These dual-ended products can be used as both eyeliner and eyeshadow. The trios come in two color families: Roses and Neutrals.
Here's what you get in the Roses trio: matte cream and aubergine, rose gold luster and brown, and mauve luster and black
These are the shades in the Neutrals bundle: matte cream and aubergine, matte tan and brown, and bronze luster and black
QVC lists this bundle as a $75 value, but if you bought these products individually from Tarte, It would cost $78. This trio is such a good deal.
So many shoppers love the Tarte Quick Sticks for the versatility and long-wearing formulas. Here's what they had to say:
Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner Trio Reviews
A shopper shared, "Easy to apply. What a wonderful shadow and liner duo! This is easy to apply and looks great! I've cut my makeup application time down by half! I purchased the neutrals. The colors are soft. I have used them on my lids and crease. They stay all day and look fresh. It has become so easy to apply shadow and liner in one pen. Tarte has a beautiful makeup product. Thank you."
Another explained, "Easy and quick. I really don't like to waste time applying makeup. Quick application and great natural shades in rose tone that last. Extra nice having the liner with the eye shadow."
Someone reviewed, "These are great...I started with the Roses set and came back for the Neutrals. I have oily skin so I was worried these wouldn't last all day but they do. The eye shadow colors are more subtle but for just starting to wear makeup again, they are perfect! The liner goes on so easy, no tugging. These come off easily for me using a microfiber make up removing cloth and warm water."
A customer shared, "I have oily skin, including eyelids. I was worried these shadows would not stick, but they actually have pretty great staying power. I was also worried I would only like the darker color of the Roses shades, but I actually prefer the middle shade. They are all very pretty. The liners are great too, they glide pretty well and match the shadows well too."
A shopper raved, "So happy with these!! I have a disorder which causes my eyes to constantly tear. I stopped wearing eye makeup because nothing truly stayed in place or it would irritate my eyes. These are amazing!! Feel like myself again. Please please make more colors. Would love light shimmery shades (shimmery not sparkle)."
Someone gushed, "I purchased the Roses set and they are wonderful. Both the shadow stick and eyeliner go on like 'butter' and stay PUT all day! The color combos are very pretty and work well all together. I am really pleased with this set and would order more with different colors. Hope they come out with some."
