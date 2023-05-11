The Mugler H&M Collection Is Here at Last— & It's a Fashion Revolution

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fashion friends, if you've been sitting at the edge of your seat for the launch of the Mugler H&M collection, we're happy to let you know that the designer collab is finally live for you to shop.
From form-fitting corset jackets to beautifully draped mini dresses, the Mugler H&M collection is a total game-changer. Each look is made with intricate detailing in mind, like star-shaped zippers on the stunning dresses to sheer mesh panels on the corset tops. Whether you prefer an all-black wardrobe or gravitate towards pops of color, this collaboration brings you every imaginable option, fusing Mugler's signature daring silhouettes with H&M's trendy and versatile wearability.
Simply put, we're
pretty much obsessed with the designer collection in its entirety, from the edgy dresses to the press-on chrome nails. And, we're predicting that the styles are going to sell out quick. Ahead, find some of the glamorous Mugler H&M looks we're eyeing at the moment.
Corset-Waist Hooded Jacket
Give your jacket game an upgrade with this stunning corset-waist hooded number. The waist-snatching look features long batwing sleeves, a corset waist with boning and a tiny "Mugler" logo inscription on one shoulder.
Batwing-Sleeved Hoodie
You're simply never going to want to take this batwing-sleeved hoodie off. Everything about it is perfect, from the printed Mugler logo to the exaggerated sleeves. Need we mention the brilliant blue shade?
Printed T-shirt
Add this casual oversized t-shirt to your wardrobe for a cool and easy summer look. Pair the shirt with some loose-fitted denim shorts and a pair of sneakers, or elevate it with some leather pants and pumps.
Printed Fitted T-shirt
Get your hands on this ultra-cool fitted t-shirt before it sells out. The "Thierry Mugler" embossed shirt comes in a cool blue shade that will pair nicely with just about anything.
Mesh-Paneled Corset Top
This is not your average corset top. The look has sheer mesh spiral panels to create an extra form-fitting look, a low-cut neckline and adjustable straps. You'll reach for the top whenever you want to dress to impress.
Knot-Detail One-Shoulder Dress
Show off your avant-garde side with this knot-detail one-shoulder dress that drapes all over beautifully. This look is all about the details, from the asymmetric cut neckline to the detachable glove.
Gathered One-shoulder Mini Dress
This form-fitting ruched dress is a definite attention-grabber. The look features a high neckline, gathered sleeves, an asymmetric cut neckline and obviously, we have to point out that brilliant electric lime shade.
Corset-Style Mini Dress
We're in love with this corset-style mini dress, from the eye-catching blue shade to the sheer mesh panels. Pair the look with a pair of heels and statement jewelry, of course.
Gathered Mini Dress with Bra Top
Looking for the perfect little black dress? We found the coolest one out there. This gathered mini dress features sheer mesh details, a soft-cup bra and an eye-catching asymmetrical hemline.
Mesh-Paneled Mini Dress
This mesh-paneled mini dress features gorgeous long sleeves and a flattering, fitted bodice and a high neck. The star-shaped zipper and "Mugler" inscription at the front don't go unnoticed, either.
M-Buckle Leather Belt
Top off any ensemble with this leather belt featuring an M-buckle accent right at the center. It's the perfect accessory to add some edginess to your look, whether you layer it over a dress or a pair of jeans.
Oversized Leather Shopper
Meet your new favorite shopper bag. The oversized leather look has thick straps, a detachable pouch and a metal star-shaped stud at the center. Whether you use it for travel or running errands, the spacious style is a must-have.
Star-Shaped Earrings
These edgy and stylish star-shaped earrings will elevate any look. If you don't have your ears pierced but love the earrings, check out the clip-on pair.
Teardrop Earrings
You need these statement teardrop earrings in your life. The exaggerated gold look is perfect for those nights you want to feel fashionable and luxe.
Coffin-Shaped Press-On Nails
Complete your avant-garde look with these coffin-shaped press-on nails. The captivating silver chrome finish is perfectly on trend right now.
