The Mugler H&M Collection Is Here at Last— & It's a Fashion Revolution

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fashion friends, if you've been sitting at the edge of your seat for the launch of the Mugler H&M collection, we're happy to let you know that the designer collab is finally live for you to shop.

From form-fitting corset jackets to beautifully draped mini dresses, the Mugler H&M collection is a total game-changer. Each look is made with intricate detailing in mind, like star-shaped zippers on the stunning dresses to sheer mesh panels on the corset tops. Whether you prefer an all-black wardrobe or gravitate towards pops of color, this collaboration brings you every imaginable option, fusing Mugler's signature daring silhouettes with H&M's trendy and versatile wearability.

Simply put, we're pretty much obsessed with the designer collection in its entirety, from the edgy dresses to the press-on chrome nails. And, we're predicting that the styles are going to sell out quick. Ahead, find some of the glamorous Mugler H&M looks we're eyeing at the moment.