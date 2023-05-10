Mama June Shannon Reveals She Spent $1 Million on Drugs Amid Addiction

Watch : Mama June Talks REGRETS After Spending $1M on Drugs

Here comes Mama June Shannon's honest confessions about her battle with addiction.

Sober for more than three years, the reality star looked back on her lowest moments, including spending $1 million on cocaine.

"I don't remember like a lot of that time frame," the 43-year-old told The Daily Mail in an interview published May 10. "Just bits and pieces and stuff. But the biggest, stupidest thing I've done is spend that much money on drugs."

Today, Mama June—who wed Justin Stroud in June—is in disbelief of her actions, wishing she could tell her younger self "'Girl, what the hell are you doing spending all that damn money?'"

"I think about a lot of things I could do with that money," she continued. "My husband tells me all the time that I can't dwell on it."

Spending what she said was up to $3,000 a day on drugs has forced June—who is mom to daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell—to be wiser with her cash.