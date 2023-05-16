Coach Just Restocked Its Ultra-Cool, Upcycled Coachtopia Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you a Coachtopian yet?

If it's been a minute since you swooned over a handbag, you probably have yet to see the looks over at Coach's newly launched sustainable sub-brand, Coachtopia. Just think of her like Coach's cool little sister.

The Coachtopia collection is brimming with fun statement pieces, arriving just in time for you to give your summer wardrobe a major reset. From captivatingly designed leather bags to funky baby t-shirts, all of Coachtopia's designs are made with recycled and repurposed materials and inspired by Gen Z's favorite fashion trends. On a mission to use scraps that might have otherwise ended up in a landfill, Coachtopia was born.

While the inaugural launch sold out momentarily, the good news is that Coachtopia just restocked its recycled tote bags, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and you can scroll below to shop the looks before they sell out once again.