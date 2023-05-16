Coach Just Restocked Its Ultra-Cool, Upcycled Coachtopia Collection

These trendy repurposed handbags and apparel are bound to sell out again.

By Ella Chakarian May 16, 2023 6:15 PMTags
Are you a Coachtopian yet?

If it's been a minute since you swooned over a handbag, you probably have yet to see the looks over at Coach's newly launched sustainable sub-brand, Coachtopia. Just think of her like Coach's cool little sister.

The Coachtopia collection is brimming with fun statement pieces, arriving just in time for you to give your summer wardrobe a major reset. From captivatingly designed leather bags to funky baby t-shirts, all of Coachtopia's designs are made with recycled and repurposed materials and inspired by Gen Z's favorite fashion trends. On a mission to use scraps that might have otherwise ended up in a landfill, Coachtopia was born.

While the inaugural launch sold out momentarily, the good news is that Coachtopia just restocked its recycled tote bags, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and you can scroll below to shop the looks before they sell out once again.

Tote In 100% Recycled Canvas: This Is Coachtopia

This ultra-cool tote bag is made with recycled canvas, polyester, resin and more. The tote has a captivating mushroom design that will certainly add a playful touch to any outfit you pair it with.

$195
Coach

Tote In 100% Recycled Canvas: Let Us Take A Trip

Want to shop a more vibrant version of the recycled tote bag? Check out this blue gem that has an adorable moon, star and mushroom print adorned with the phrase, "Let Us Take A Trip."

$195
Coach

Wavy Wallet With Crossbody Strap And Upcrafted Scrap Binding In Coachtopia Leather

This consciously created wallet comes with a removable shoulder strap, so you can wear and use it in more ways than one. The adorable look is the perfect size for your wallet essentials, and it's great for those days you need minimal space.

$115
Coach

Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather

Meet your new favorite everyday purse. This leather number can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or belt bag, which means you'll get so much use out of it. It features a thick crossbody strap that reads "Coachtopia," along with a cute resin and leather hangtag. You can still snag the recycled leather bag in black or white.

$295
Coach

Baby T Shirt In 95% Recycled Cotton: Coachtopia Logo

Looking for the perfect tee to add to your warm weather wardrobe? This "Coachtopia" adorned baby t-shirt is a super cute and versatile option. The look is made with 95% recycled cotton, too.

$75
Coach

Baby T Shirt In 95% Recycled Cotton: This Is Coachtopia

Looking for more stylish Coachtopia apparel? This colorful, mushroom printed t-shirt has the playful design your wardrobe is missing.

$75
Coach

Baby T Shirt In 95% Recycled Cotton: Let Us Take A Trip

This pink t-shirt is already selling out, understandably so. The baby tee features the same colorful moon and star print as that undeniably cute recycled tote bag. 

$75
Coach

Hoodie In 95%+ Recycled Cotton: 3 Clouds

Whether you're lounging around in this Coachtopia hoodie or pairing it with biker shorts and sneakers for a cute and casual outfit for running errands, it's a total must-have, especially in this adorable pink and green combo.

$195
Coach

