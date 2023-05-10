Sir Karl Jenkins Reacts to Coronation Conspiracy Suggesting He's Meghan Markle in Disguise

No, Meghan Markle was not in disguise at King Charles III's coronation.
A bizarre theory purporting that the Duchess of Sussex had attended the May 6 crowning ceremony incognito surfaced this week when a photo of Sir Karl Jenkins, a Welsh composer, at the coronation went viral. A number of royal watchers theorized that Karl was actually Meghan sporting a fake mustache, shaggy wig and large glasses in order to fly under the radar at the royal gathering.
Now, in response to the online chatter, Karl took to social media to clear the air.
"I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III," the 79-year-old said in a May 9 TikTok. "I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise."
Explaining how he was at the coronation because he worked on a musical piece being performed there, Karl continued with a laugh, "I look this way all the time!"
While he acknowledged that many internet denizens were suspect of his facial hair, the musician noted, "I've had this mustache since I was 15. It was very trendy then."
"So that's me," he added. "Nothing sinister or surprising about it at all."
So, where was Meghan during the coronation? The Suits alum—who, along with husband Prince Harry, relocated to the United States after stepping back from their roles as senior royals in 2020—was in California to celebrating son Archie Harrison's fourth birthday, which fell on the same day as the ceremony.
A rep for the couple previously told E! News Harry would be attending the event solo, while Meghan and their kids—Archie and 23-month-old daughter Lili "Lilibet" Diana—remained at home.
On May 6, Harry sat in the third row inside London's Westminster Abbey to witness his dad Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla be formally crowned. Per BBC, he hopped into a car headed to Heathrow Airport shortly after the ceremony.