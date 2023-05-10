Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Style Deserves 10s, 10s, 10s Across the Board

Beyoncé ruled the stage in Stockholm, Sweden, as she wowed in a sea of glitzy and glamorous designs for the opening night concert of her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé has proved once again that she's that girl.

The Grammy winner kicked off her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, wearing a sea of sparkly looks that quite literally lit up the stage.

For her opening number during the May 10 concert, Beyoncé dazzled in a metallic ash catsuit by Alexander McQueen. She then channeled her inner "Alien Superstar," shining bright with her silver sequined bodysuit by Courrèges that featured a mirror-like circle in the center of her stomach. She paired the look with gray thigh-high boots, drop earrings and fingerless gloves.

Later in the set, the 41-year-old wowed the crowd in a glimmering gold Loewe jumpsuit that included gloved handprints placed in cheeky areas like her derrière and chest. Matching black opera-length gloves (with bold red nails, might we add) were the perfect finishing touches to her glitzy number.

Queen Bey even brought back her Destiny's Child style from the early aughts, rocking sheer cargo pants with a long-sleeve top and silver chrome breastplate.

However, Beyoncé's showstopping fashion moment came when she donned an all-white dress that transformed right before audiences' eyes, as it displayed a kaleidoscope of colors when it was under a UV light.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to all of Beyoncé's fierce and fashionable moments from her Renaissance Tour.

Queen Bey
Truly Hands On
Silver Siren
Alien Superstar
She's That Girl
Freakum Dress

