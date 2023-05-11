Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Shared Heartbreaking Sex Confession With Raquel Amid Tom Affair

Watch : See Ariana Madix's RED HOT Vanderpump Rules Reunion Revenge Dress

This heart-to-heart hits different in the wake of Scandoval.

Raquel Leviss had an emotional conversation with Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules' May 10 episode all while having a secret affair with Ariana's boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval. In an effort to comfort her co-star amid Ariana's ongoing relationship issues with the TomTom co-owner, the former beauty queen asked her then-BFF if her romance was truly OK.

"We had a big argument last night," Ariana confessed. "He feels like he's not being heard, which is why he's always the loudest person in the room."

Raquel then suggested intimacy might be the issue as that's what led to her failed engagement to James Kennedy.

"I remember when I opened up to you about James and I not having sex," she told Ariana, "and you told me sometimes 'Sandoval and I go through dry spells.'"

But Ariana shared she feels disconnected from her longtime partner. "You come home after working all night and you're, what, you think you're just going to whip your d--k out and I'm gonna be like 'let's f--k?' Like, that's never gonna happen," Ariana explained. "We have to spend time together."