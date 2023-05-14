Inside Blake Lively's Family World With Ryan Reynolds, 4 Kids and Countless Wisecracks

Watch : Blake Lively Congratulates Ryan Reynolds on Wrexham Win

As the youngest of five, a big family was the norm for Blake Lively.

She admittedly wasn't the one doing the babysitting while growing up in Burbank, Calif., but as the devoted aunt told E! News in 2014 ahead of the birth of her first child, "I'm always the person who's taking everyone else's kid and putting them on my hip, so I've kinda always been a mama. So, we'll see."

Turned out, she was just getting started.

Now she's a mother of four with husband Ryan Reynolds, the relentlessly entertaining couple having presented daughters James, 8, Inez, 6,and Betty, 3, with a little sibling (name still TBA, or featured in a Taylor Swift song, whichever comes first) earlier this year.

Reynolds, who has three older brothers, said he was "kind of hoping" they'd have another girl, not least because he'd gotten the hang of being a girl dad. But of course, the actor who had a touch of mental frostbite from seeing Frozen too many times to count was quick to note on TODAY, they'd be "ready for whatever happens."