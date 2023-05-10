Savannah Chrisley Shares Update on Her Relationship Status After Brief Romance With Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley is handing fans the keys to her love life.
The 25-year-old recently opened up about her brief romance with country singer Nate Smith, which ended earlier this year.
"We had so much fun," Savannah said on the May 9 episode of her Unlocked podcast, per People, "like the best time ever. There was a level of comfortability and just everything."
Even those around the reality star could see how happy she was. "To a lot of people, even my friends, were like, 'Whoa, like, we've never seen you like this with someone in public,'" she continued. "We just had so much fun."
The "Whiskey On You" singer, who Savannah called "literally the best", even appeared as a guest on Unlocked in January. She now says that at that time, the pair had "been talking [and] hanging out."
But ultimately, after "several months," things between her and Nate didn't work out which Savannah credits to timing.
For her part, the Growing Up Chrisley alum is currently managing a lot when it comes to her family, as she's currently taking care of brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, amid her parents Todd and Julie's respective prison sentences after being found guilty of fraud last year.
"It's so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that's going on in my life right now," she noted. "[And Nate's] career, like we said, is freakin' taking off. I mean, playing sold-out stadium tours. It's crazy!"
"He needs someone who's going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him," Savannah continued. "There's no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids."
And she admitted that the new responsibility she's taken on in her parents' absence is something she will have to consider moving forward. As she put it: "I have to figure out what a healthy balance is going to be of being able to have a personal life while having the kids and everything else involved."
Despite parting on good terms with Nate, Savannah—who was previously engaged to Nic Kerdiles—has had trouble reconciling what could have been.
"That, I think, is such a bittersweet thing that I'm still trying to work through in my mind is maybe it was the right person but terrible timing," she explained. "We're both capable of being friends with each other, and just him living out his career, me living out mine, my family stuff, everything involved."
As for why the pair kept their relationship private? "He was never against speaking about it being me. Like, I was actually the one that said, 'Hey, I don't want this public,'" Savannah shared. "I wanted to keep it quiet. Sacred."
Ultimately, she has no regrets.
"It was such a great experience," she added." I mean, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him. It was just a tough situation for everyone involved."