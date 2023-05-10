Savannah Chrisley Shares Update on Her Relationship Status After Brief Romance With Country Singer

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Recalls DATING Colton Underwood

Savannah Chrisley is handing fans the keys to her love life.

The 25-year-old recently opened up about her brief romance with country singer Nate Smith, which ended earlier this year.

"We had so much fun," Savannah said on the May 9 episode of her Unlocked podcast, per People, "like the best time ever. There was a level of comfortability and just everything."

Even those around the reality star could see how happy she was. "To a lot of people, even my friends, were like, 'Whoa, like, we've never seen you like this with someone in public,'" she continued. "We just had so much fun."

The "Whiskey On You" singer, who Savannah called "literally the best", even appeared as a guest on Unlocked in January. She now says that at that time, the pair had "been talking [and] hanging out."

But ultimately, after "several months," things between her and Nate didn't work out which Savannah credits to timing.

For her part, the Growing Up Chrisley alum is currently managing a lot when it comes to her family, as she's currently taking care of brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, amid her parents Todd and Julie's respective prison sentences after being found guilty of fraud last year.

"It's so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that's going on in my life right now," she noted. "[And Nate's] career, like we said, is freakin' taking off. I mean, playing sold-out stadium tours. It's crazy!"

"He needs someone who's going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him," Savannah continued. "There's no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids."