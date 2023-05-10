Don't Let These 60% Off Good American Deals Sell Out Before You Can Add Them to Your Cart

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to brands that we look to for comfortable and trendy denim, dresses, swimwear and beyond, Good American is at the top of our list. Whenever we can find a pair of Good American's ultra-flattering jeans or trendy dresses on sale, just know we'll be the first to shop it— which is why we could hardly contain our excitement when we stumbled upon these 60% off Good American deals over at Nordstrom Rack.
From vibrant swimwear, classic jeans and waist-snatching dresses, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of Good American styles on sale at unbeatable prices. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite styles for you to shop from. But get to it quick, because all the cutest looks are selling out as you read.
Good American Ruched Dress
This ruched dress is the perfect day-to-night look for the summer. Dress it down with a pair of sneakers and a shoulder bag, or elevate the look with some heels and extra jewelry.
Good American Good Boy High Waist Jeans
These high-waisted jeans have a casual light wash that you can pair with t-shirts, bodysuits, sweaters and more. The look is currently on sale for 46% off, but sizes are selling out quick!
Good American Jacquard Better Band Bikini Top
Give your summer wardrobe a bright touch with this jacquard bandeau bikini top. It's the perfect, eye-catching look to add to your bikini collection.
Good American 10 Ways to Wear Swim Top
Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with this bright green bikini top. You can currently get it for just $28. And, yes, there really are 10 ways to wear the look!
Good American Thermal Stretch Cotton Henley
Cozy up in this stretchy thermal long-sleeve top. The ultra-soft fabric makes it the perfect style to lounge around in, but you can also dress it up with jeans and some sneakers for a casual look.
Good American Scuba Hot Shoulder Bikini Top
Add this simple, one-shoulder bikini top to your wardrobe for a summer staple that you'll constantly reach for. The look is currently on sale for just $25. Don't forget to get the matching bottoms, too.
Good American Mock Neck Seamless Bodysuit
Snag this seamless bodysuit for just $30 before all the sizes sell out. You can wear it with jeans, faux leather pants, maxi skirts and more.
Good American Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress
Snag this flattering tie waist midi dress while it's on sale for up to 69% off. Elevate the look with a pair of pumps and gold jewelry, or dress it down with sneakers and a crossbody bag.
Good American V-Neck Ruched Crop Top
This ruched crop top is a total attention-grabber. You can snag the lime green look for just $25, or even shop it in black or pink if this is not your go-to shade.
Good American Good Icon High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
These distressed black denim jeans have just the right amount of edge. The stretchy material makes them super comfortable to wear.
