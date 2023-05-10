Mary-Kate Olsen Is Ready for a Holiday in the Sun During Rare Public Outing

Mary-Kate Olsen had a passport to paradise!
The 36-year-old was spotted at an airport in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, May 9. The fashion designer was dressed casually as she stood in a security line wearing an oversize light pink, printed T-shirt, paired with black wide-leg pants and flat black mules. She completed her travel ensemble with a long, pink plaid scarf wrapped around her neck and a bowler bag. The Full House alum was also photographed outside the airport, wearing sunglasses.
This marked a rare public appearance for Mary-Kate, who, like her twin sister Ashley Olsen, has largely kept out of the spotlight since stepping away from acting more than a decade ago to focus on their The Row fashion brand.
And despite being two of the most well-known child stars of the '90s, keeping a low profile simply comes second nature to the twins. As Mary-Kate told i-D in 2021, she and Ashley are "discreet people," adding, "That's how we were raised."
This past January, the twins—whose younger sister Elizabeth Olsen has followed in their acting footsteps—were spotted on a rare public outing in New York City, where they were seen leaving an art gallery together.
Last fall, Mary-Kate and Ashley were spotted in fan videos together at The Row's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September. However, they were not photographed at the company's fall/winter 2023 show in the French capital this past March.
And despite their retirement from acting, the pair have made it clear they are still connected to their TV family as Mary-Kate and Ashley joined their fellow Full House alumni at the funeral of their TV dad Bob Saget in Los Angeles in January 2022.
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," the Olsen twins wrote in a statement following the star's passing. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
