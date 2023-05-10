Sofia Richie Proves She's Still in Bridal Mode With Her Head-Turning White Look

Watch : Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

Sofia Richie and Chanel are a match made in heaven.

The model, who married Elliot Grainge last month, recently turned heads in an all-white outfit that proved she's still in bridal mode. While attending Chanel's Cruise 2024 runway show in Los Angeles on May 9 with her husband, Sofia wowed in a "funky, fun" look, which is what she called her pink feather boa-lined tweed dress during a GRWM video on TikTok.

The 24-year-old paired the statement dress with other pieces from the luxury brand, including matching white lace shorts, a micro-mini pink and purple crossbody bag and beige strappy heels with Chanel's signature black capped-toe. As Sofia squealed in her video, "I'm feeling so cute and colorful."

And while Sofia's stylish getup was nothing short of spectacular, there was an element of significance to it.

"Fun fact about my rings," she shared, while adding three different bands to her right hand. "This ring is a promise ring that Elliott gave me when we first started dating. This ring was from our civil marriage and this ring was given to me as my something blue."