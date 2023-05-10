Sofia Richie Proves She's Still in Bridal Mode With Her Head-Turning White Look

Sofia Richie and Chanel are a match made in heaven.
The model, who married Elliot Grainge last month, recently turned heads in an all-white outfit that proved she's still in bridal mode. While attending Chanel's Cruise 2024 runway show in Los Angeles on May 9 with her husband, Sofia wowed in a "funky, fun" look, which is what she called her pink feather boa-lined tweed dress during a GRWM video on TikTok.
The 24-year-old paired the statement dress with other pieces from the luxury brand, including matching white lace shorts, a micro-mini pink and purple crossbody bag and beige strappy heels with Chanel's signature black capped-toe. As Sofia squealed in her video, "I'm feeling so cute and colorful."
And while Sofia's stylish getup was nothing short of spectacular, there was an element of significance to it.
"Fun fact about my rings," she shared, while adding three different bands to her right hand. "This ring is a promise ring that Elliott gave me when we first started dating. This ring was from our civil marriage and this ring was given to me as my something blue."
As for Sofia's plus one at the event? Elliot donned his something blue, wearing a sleek navy blazer and slacks, paired with a beige tee.
Sofia's bridal-inspired look comes off the heels of her lavish wedding in April, in which she wore not one, not two but three bespoke gowns from Chanel.
"It has always been a dream of mine to have Chanel design my wedding dress," Sofia, who wed the music executive in the South of France, told Vogue. "At my first fitting at the Chanel salons in Paris, I immediately envisioned the dress I wanted to get married in: a beautiful lace-embroidered halter gown with a long train."
In true Sofia fashion, her wedding gowns were also riddled with meaningful touches.
"Within the dress are subtle details," she continued, "including an embroidered heart to represent the love that Elliot and I share, as well as a blue embroidered S&E on the inside of the dress above my heart."
And while Sofia might still be serving bridal style, she wasn't the only star to turn the brand's runway show into a date night. See Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's rare outing together, plus the rest of the A-listers who scored an invite to the collection preview.