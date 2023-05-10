Mindy Kaling’s Swimwear Collection Is Equally Chic and Comfortable

Look like your most sophisticated self without constriction when you wear the Mindy x Andie swim collab.

E! Insider Shop, Mindy Kaling Andie Swim CollectionAri Michelson for Andie Swim

You do not need to sacrifice style for comfort. Clothes should feel just as good as they look. Thankfully, athleisure has been on-trend in recent years, but swimsuits can be so tough to shop for. If you want swimwear that is just as chic as it is comfortable, Mindy Kaling teamed up with Andie for a fashionable collection.

The Mindy x Andie collab has swimsuits that are supportive without squeezing you in and they look incredibly sleek. Turn a beach day into a viral moment when you wear these timeless styles with a modern flair.

Mindy Kaling Talks the Joy of Working Out When You Have a Busy Schedule and Her Partnership With Propel

Mindy Kaling x Andie Swim Collection

Mindy x Andie The Amalfi

This suit is a timeless essential and a solid investment for your wardrobe that you will wear for summers to come. It's made from fabric that's compressive, yet comfortable. You can customize your fit with adjustable straps and removable cups. There are 15 colors and patterns to choose from.

$112
Andie

Mindy x Andie The Malibu One Piece

The Malibu One Piece is fun and flexible. It's perfect for beach sports and it's also quite fashionable thanks to the buttons. It would even look cute tucked in a pair of jeans as a bodysuit. There are 13 colors and patterns to choose from.

$112
Andie

Mindy x Andie The Bermuda Top and The High Waisted Bottom

Bring a retro aesthetic to the pool with this wired swim top and high-waisted bottom. This yellow is everything, but if you want to get two sets, there are many other colors to choose from. 

$62
Top
$52
Bottom

Mindy x Andie The Marco One Piece

Feel chic and sleek in The Marco One Piece. It has wide, supportive straps and an ultra-flattering neckline. If you love The Almafi suit from this collection, but you prefer a little more support, you'll love this one.

$112
Andie

Mindy x Andie The Augusta Jacket, The Amor Top, and The Bikini Bottom

It doesn't get more chic than this three-piece matching set. This textured fabric is to die for and there are so many beautiful colors to choose from.

$78
Cropped Jacket
$72
Top
$56
Bottom

Mindy x Andie The Maya Sarong

A sarong is a great way to elevate a swimsuit into an outfit. This one is the perfect finishing touch to any beachside look.

$68
Andie

If you're looking for more great swimsuits, you'll love these high-waisted bikinis.

