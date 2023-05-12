See How Days of Our Lives Honored Deidre Hall During Her 5,000th Episode

Watch : Days of Our Lives CELEBRATES Deidre Hall's 5,000th Episode - EXCLUSIVE

It's almost hard to fathom how many days of Deidre Hall's life have been spent in Salem.

Days of Our Lives is celebrating the soap opera icon's 5,000th episode on the long-running series in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the emotional May 12 episode. In the preview, Hall's Dr. Marlena Evans and husband John Black (Drake Hogestyn) are out to dinner celebrating the psychiatrist treating her 5,000th patient. (Wink, wink.)

"I would like to propose a toast," John tells his wife. "To you, doc. What an incredible career you've had and continue to have. You've provided so much care and comfort to people in need. And through your hard work and determination, your dignity, your style, your grace—the most important thing—your loving heart."

As a tribute to Hall's character, who debuted on the series 47 years ago, the special episode features flashbacks to some of her most memorable episodes. This includes her very first appearance in June 1976 when she treated original character Mickey Horton (John Clarke).