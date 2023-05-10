Lily Collins' Engagement Ring and Wedding Band Stolen During Spa Visit

Lily Collins wedding jewelry has been stolen from a luxury Los Angeles hotel.
The Emily in Paris star was visiting the spa at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel spa May 6 when her belongings were taken, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the theft, but there was no sign of forced entry where Lily's belongings were stored, per the outlet.
Her engagement ring and wedding band were among the items stolen, E! News has confirmed.
E! News has reached out to the hotel and LAPD for comment but hasn't heard back.
Lily's jewelry was given to her by her husband Charlie McDowell, 39, who she tied the knot with in Sept. 2021. And despite the band being stolen Lily has an unbreakable bond with the director.
"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the bride and groom kissing at their wedding. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…"
Adding a slew of pictures to social media from her ceremony at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, Lily added, "Never been happier. What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…"
As for what the Mirror Mirror actress learned during her first year of marriage to Charlie?
"We can kind of conquer anything," Lily exclusively told E! News last October. "We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months."
The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in August 2019 before getting engaged a year later. And while the pair, who share pup Redmond, often share glimpses into their romance on social media, Lily took a moment to share her gratitude for her leading man on their wedding anniversary.
"Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 30. "Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn't have done it without you."