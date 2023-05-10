Lily Collins' Engagement Ring and Wedding Band Stolen During Spa Visit

Watch : Emily in Paris: How Lily Collins Prepared for That Big Singing Moment

Lily Collins wedding jewelry has been stolen from a luxury Los Angeles hotel.

The Emily in Paris star was visiting the spa at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel spa May 6 when her belongings were taken, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the theft, but there was no sign of forced entry where Lily's belongings were stored, per the outlet.

Her engagement ring and wedding band were among the items stolen, E! News has confirmed.

E! News has reached out to the hotel and LAPD for comment but hasn't heard back.

Lily's jewelry was given to her by her husband Charlie McDowell, 39, who she tied the knot with in Sept. 2021. And despite the band being stolen Lily has an unbreakable bond with the director.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the bride and groom kissing at their wedding. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"