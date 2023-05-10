Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Exercise Routine Consists Of a 20-Mile Walk or Hike

Mindy Kaling's workouts will inspire you to step it up.
The Never Have I Ever creator recently shared insight into her fitness routine and why she's prioritizing her health more than before.
"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running," the 43-year-old told People in an interview published May 10. "And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."
Despite Mindy's impressive exercise goals, she admitted that it can be challenging, especially when it comes to juggling her busy schedule and caring for her kids Katherine "Kit" Swatison, 5, and Spencer Avu, 2.
"It's really a big commitment," Mindy explained of her workout routine. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in—and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."
The Office alum's hard work has certainly paid off—both physically and mentally.
"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days," she said, "which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great."
And although Mindy is loving the skin she's in, it can be uncomfortable having people discuss her transformation.
"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body," she shared, "and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much."
She added, "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."
Shifting her mindset about fitness helped her enjoy it more, she previously told E! News.
"If there's one thing I've learned about working out, it's that I always feel happy and joyful after I do it," she said. "In my 20s, I had this very certain idea of what 'being fit' really meant. You had to run a seven-minute mile and eat this amount of carbs and proteins. It took me a long time to realize that there are lots of different ways to be fit."
And now, setting an example for her kids about being healthy is the icing on the cake.
"I grew up without parents who worked out," Mindy said. "They were trying to establish themselves in this country and they did not put a premium on their own health and working out. So, I think it's been great to show my kids that part of my life. I like that they see me on the yoga mat. My daughter stretches with me on the yoga mat and I really love that."