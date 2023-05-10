Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Exercise Routine Consists Of a 20-Mile Walk or Hike

Instagram

And although Mindy is loving the skin she's in, it can be uncomfortable having people discuss her transformation.

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body," she shared, "and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much."

She added, "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

Shifting her mindset about fitness helped her enjoy it more, she previously told E! News.

"If there's one thing I've learned about working out, it's that I always feel happy and joyful after I do it," she said. "In my 20s, I had this very certain idea of what 'being fit' really meant. You had to run a seven-minute mile and eat this amount of carbs and proteins. It took me a long time to realize that there are lots of different ways to be fit."

And now, setting an example for her kids about being healthy is the icing on the cake.

"I grew up without parents who worked out," Mindy said. "They were trying to establish themselves in this country and they did not put a premium on their own health and working out. So, I think it's been great to show my kids that part of my life. I like that they see me on the yoga mat. My daughter stretches with me on the yoga mat and I really love that."