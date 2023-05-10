Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable New Photo of Her and Adam Levine’s Baby in Family Album

Behati Prinsloo is making sure she doesn't miss a moment of motherhood.
The supermodel shared the first photo of her and husband Adam Levine's third child—whom they welcomed in January—alongside a series of snaps from her life lately. In the photo, posted to Instagram May 9, the Maroon 5 front man is on a beach at sunset, holding the newest addition to their family in the air with the baby's head just out of frame.
Behati captioned the post, "A blink of an eye."
In addition to the photo of Adam and the baby, Behati's post also featured pics of the couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, at the beach and in pajamas as well as a selfie of herself with pal Sarah Wright Olsen.
In these most recent images, Behati keeps to her and Adam's tradition of keeping their children's faces either covered or turned away for privacy.
Although the former Victoria's Secret model and the singer tend to keep their children off social media, Behati has kept followers up to date on her pregnancy journeys. Last September, she confirmed that she was expecting her and Adam's third child by debuting her baby bump on Instagram.
In the image, Behati posed in a window's reflection, her graphic tee and cargo pants showing off her bump. She subsequently bared her growing bump in posts, teasing her little one's arrival in a January post of her laying on a bed in a bikini. She captioned the snap, "TICK tock.."
And ahead of sharing the sweet glimpse of Adam and the baby, whose name and sex has not been revealed, she previously shared a close-up snap of the infant's feet back in March. The cute image was part of a series showing the family in Las Vegas, supporting Maroon 5 as the band began their concert residency in the city.
And while the pair largely keep their kids out of the spotlight, they do make rare public appearance. Case in point, back in 2017 when their eldest did made a public appearance when she joined her mom to support her dad during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.
Check out even more adorable photos of Behati and Adam's family over the years: