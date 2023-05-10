Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable New Photo of Her and Adam Levine’s Baby in Family Album

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is making sure she doesn't miss a moment of motherhood.

The supermodel shared the first photo of her and husband Adam Levine's third child—whom they welcomed in January—alongside a series of snaps from her life lately. In the photo, posted to Instagram May 9, the Maroon 5 front man is on a beach at sunset, holding the newest addition to their family in the air with the baby's head just out of frame.

Behati captioned the post, "A blink of an eye."

In addition to the photo of Adam and the baby, Behati's post also featured pics of the couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, at the beach and in pajamas as well as a selfie of herself with pal Sarah Wright Olsen.

In these most recent images, Behati keeps to her and Adam's tradition of keeping their children's faces either covered or turned away for privacy.