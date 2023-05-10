Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable New Photo of Her and Adam Levine’s Baby in Family Album

Behati Prinsloo gives fans a glimpse into life with Adam Levine with adorable new photos of their children, including their third baby, who they welcomed in January.

Watch: Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is making sure she doesn't miss a moment of motherhood. 

The supermodel shared the first photo of her and husband Adam Levine's third child—whom they welcomed in January—alongside a series of snaps from her life lately. In the photo, posted to Instagram May 9, the Maroon 5 front man is on a beach at sunset, holding the newest addition to their family in the air with the baby's head just out of frame.

Behati captioned the post, "A blink of an eye."  

In addition to the photo of Adam and the baby, Behati's post also featured pics of the couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, at the beach and in pajamas as well as a selfie of herself with pal Sarah Wright Olsen.

In these most recent images, Behati keeps to her and Adam's tradition of keeping their children's faces either covered or turned away for privacy. 

photos
Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy Photos

Although the former Victoria's Secret model and the singer tend to keep their children off social media, Behati has kept followers up to date on her pregnancy journeys. Last September, she confirmed that she was expecting her and Adam's third child by debuting her baby bump on Instagram.

Instagram

In the image, Behati posed in a window's reflection, her graphic tee and cargo pants showing off her bump. She subsequently bared her growing bump in posts, teasing her little one's arrival in a January post of her laying on a bed in a bikini. She captioned the snap, "TICK tock.."

And ahead of sharing the sweet glimpse of Adam and the baby, whose name and sex has not been revealed, she previously shared a close-up snap of the infant's feet back in March. The cute image was part of a series showing the family in Las Vegas, supporting Maroon 5 as the band began their concert residency in the city.

And while the pair largely keep their kids out of the spotlight, they do make rare public appearance. Case in point, back in 2017 when their eldest did made a public appearance when she joined her mom to support her dad during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Check out even more adorable photos of Behati and Adam's family over the years:

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Baby Workout

Behati shared this gym pic showing herself with her and Adam's third child in April 2023, more than two months after giving birth.

Instagram
Baby Feet

Behati posted this pic of one of her and Adam's daughters kissing their new baby's feet on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Play Time

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, play together during the family's March 2023 trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 begins a concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Watching Dad Onstage

One of the couple's daughters watches Adam rehearse with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
First Pic of Baby No. 3

Behati and Adam's baby appears with them during a trip to Las Vegas in March 2023 to support the singer during Maroon 5's concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Holiday Fun

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, enjoy some play time in December 2021.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Mother & Daughter

Behati captioned this May 2021 Instagram pic of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 4, "My little shadow."

instagram.com/adamlevine
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

That is what Adam captioned this April 2021 Instagram pic of himself with Behati and their daughters Dusty Rose, then 4, and Gio Grace, then 3.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Gio Grace

Behati shared this filtered pic of herself and daughter Gio Grace for the child's birthday in February 2021. The supermodel captioned the Instagram post, "My bestie turned 3."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Bathroom Selfie

"When the flu hits your house and you feel better but can't leave yet!" Behati captioned this February 2020 photo of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 3. "Wear princess dresses and @maxrouxla sweatsuits sup."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Night

Behati appears with daughter Dusty Rose, 3, in this December 2019 Instagram photo.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Dusty Rose

"Can't believe she's 3 today," Behati captioned this September 2019 pic of the couple's eldest daughter. "LOVE YOU FOREVER."

Dusty Rose Levine
Young Photographer

Behati and Adam's eldest daughter Dusty Rose, 2, took this Instagram photo of the supermodel and middle child Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Beach Girls

Behati and daughter Gio Grace, 13 months, walk on the beach in March 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Selfie

Behati shared this pic of herself with Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
The Girls

Behati and daughters Dusty Rose, then 22 months old, and Gio Grace, then 5 months old, appear in a July 2018 photo posted on the model's Instagram in August 2019.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between," the supermodel wrote. "I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Gio Grace's First Christmas

Behati shared this pic of the couple's second child, then 10 months old, in December 2018

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Family Bonding

The couple appears with daughters Dusty Rose, then 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 9 months old, the day after Thanksgiving 2018. Behati captioned the Instagram pic, "THANKFUL."

 
instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Sister Love

Behati shared this Instagram pic of daughters Dusty Rose, then almost 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 6 months old, in September 2018.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Just the Girls

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, and his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in February 2017.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Star Family

Adam and his wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, pose on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

"A very surreal and amazing day for our family," Behati wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Family Walk of Fame

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, join him as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Dusty Rose's First Christmas

Behati shared this 2016 photo of herself with the couple's eldest daughter, then 3 months old, captioning the post, "Best Christmas."

