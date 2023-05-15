Saltwater Luxe Floral Dresses Will Be Your New Go-Tos All Summer Long

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
That springy, summer-y feeling of florals, warm breezes, and wanting to look perfect for festivals, beach vacations, and meeting someone's parents...we've all been there. And thanks to woman-owned Saltwater Luxe, we'll always be dressed for the occasion.
The label's versatile and feminine dresses are "locally crafted in the heart of Los Angeles" by designers Christa and Kristy, per the website. Driven to "bring luxurious comfort to the everyday," the design duo crafts silhouettes that feature "one-of-a-kind textures [and] limited-edition fabrics," topped with "hand-sewn embellishments" that infuse each piece with personality.
See? Florals can be groundbreaking. Because "from brunch to beach to nights out on the town," Saltwater Luxe dresses (of every length!) carry the wearer "from one sun-kissed adventure to the next," and make it look effortless in the process.
In fact, it is kind of effortless. For you, at least. Because all you need to do is throw one on, add your favorite ankle boots or sandals, grab a light cardigan and a crossbody bag, and you're ready to go for, as we've said, literally any occasion.
Below, shop a few of our picks from Saltwater Luxe that will refresh your closet and make your life a little easier in the process.
Saltwater Luxe Kye Mini Dress
Since black is always in season, pair this "feminine and flirty" mini with your favorite shoes for effortless day-to-night style.
Saltwater Luxe Tallulah Kimono
Adding this floral layer instantly enhances beachy ensembles.
Saltwater Luxe Dexie Mini Dress
Lightly puffed sleeves and a deep V-neck bring head-turning touches to this floral-meets-black mini.
Saltwater Luxe Wyatt Mini Dress
Okay, I swear this will be the last one with a delicate print against a black backdrop, but goths need summer wardrobes too, you know?
Saltwater Luxe Kamden Mini Dress
Outfit this delicate mini with lace-up boots for '90s-inspired punk-rock flair.
Saltwater Luxe Jestyn Midi Dress
Midi length, form-fitting, floral, feminine, adjustable shoulder straps...I mean, this is one that will see you throughout the summer, and honestly? Well into fall, too.
Saltwater Luxe Novel Mini Dress
Sheer sleeves? Smocking? Chiffon? Sign us up.
Saltwater Luxe Valencia Midi Dress
Okay, so, obviously I lied about the light florals-meets-dark-background ending earlier on the list. But this boho-chic silhouette is just irresistible.
Saltwater Luxe Idalia Maxi Dress
For night weddings, dinner dates, and even just running errands, this sweeping version of the Wyatt Mini is the bestie you've been waiting for.
Saltwater Luxe Lenora Maxi Dress
Yes. Hello. Complete your look with your favorite booties, and you've got an (approachably) witchy look to rock all year long.
Saltwater Luxe Rossen Midi Dress
Lengthy, light, and breezy, this floral midi just screams spring and summer. Well, it whispers it. Something this lovely would never yell in public.
Saltwater Luxe Sophie Mini Dress
The Sophie is a swingy midi that's so versatile, you'll wonder how your closet ever went without it.
Saltwater Luxe Atlas Robe
Whether you wear it around the house or layered over another piece from Saltwater Luxe, this floral robe is a wardrobe staple that will make you feel instantly put together. Oh, and yes: It has pockets.
Saltwater Luxe Jetset Midi Dress
Crafted from "sweater fabric" in an "off-white vanilla" hue per the brand, this ruffled, sleek-meets-chic midi will instantly break you out of a styling rut. I'm not accusing you of being in one! Just saying that, you know, if you feel that you are, then here's some unique inspiration.
Saltwater Luxe Graceland Maxi Dress
Spaghetti straps, tiers, and deep florals make the Graceland maxi basically the Platonic ideal of garden party dress.
Saltwater Luxe Fallon Kimono
The Fallon Kimono has stars, sequins, and an overall ethereal vibe. Insert chef kiss here.
Saltwater Luxe Nya Midi Dress
I had to give you one more dark-yet-delicate floral silhouette for the road, right? And with its puff sleeves and midi length (though, if you're on the average-to-short side of the height range, it may skew more towards maxi), this one will see you throughout the spring, summer, and fall with style to spare.
