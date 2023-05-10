Ice-T Says His and Coco Austin’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Still Sleeps in Their Bed

Ice-T's favorite role? Dad.
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star recently got candid about life with his and wife Coco Austin's 7-year-old daughter Chanel, even revealing that she sleeps in the same bed as the couple.
"I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us," Ice-T said on the That Moment with Daymond John podcast May 9. "So I'm so much more connected to her than my other kids. But it's been a beautiful thing."
The 65-year-old—born Tracy Lauren Marrow—revealed the place he is in his life now verse when he had his two older kids, Letesha, 47, and Tracy Jr., 31, is drastically different.
"I think the difference with Chanel and my other kids is I'm very conscious of this baby," he continued. "I had my daughter when I was in high school, I was ripping and running, so it was presents over presence. I wasn't there."
"My son, my son Ice, happened right when I was becoming Ice-T, I'd never been famous before, this was a whole new thing," he added, "so I'm distracted by that. Chanel, I'm comfortable, I'm in a cruise pattern."
In fact, welcoming his youngest child shifted Ice-T's overall outlook on life.
"It made me want to live forever," the rapper shared. "It made me create new goals. ‘cause you got bread, you could start slowing down. But nah, not that new baby. It's the best gift I could ever get."
Ice-T's comments come two months after he gave insight into the changes he's made since becoming a dad for the third time.
"Muhammad Ali said it, he said when a man has a child in the second half of his life, it resets his life," the Grammy winner told E! News' Francesca Amiker March 23. "When Chanel was born, all of a sudden I got more healthy, I'm in shape. Because you can start to slow down—I can't start to slow down."
But when it comes to him and Coco welcoming more little ones in the future, Ice-T is content with the family he has.
"Chanel fills up the room," he continued. "One and done."
Scroll down to see the cutest moments between Ice-T and Chanel.