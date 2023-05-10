Ice-T Says His and Coco Austin’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Still Sleeps in Their Bed

Watch : Ice-T Shares How He & Coco Austin Deal With Parenting BACKLASH

Ice-T's favorite role? Dad.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star recently got candid about life with his and wife Coco Austin's 7-year-old daughter Chanel, even revealing that she sleeps in the same bed as the couple.

"I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us," Ice-T said on the That Moment with Daymond John podcast May 9. "So I'm so much more connected to her than my other kids. But it's been a beautiful thing."

The 65-year-old—born Tracy Lauren Marrow—revealed the place he is in his life now verse when he had his two older kids, Letesha, 47, and Tracy Jr., 31, is drastically different.

"I think the difference with Chanel and my other kids is I'm very conscious of this baby," he continued. "I had my daughter when I was in high school, I was ripping and running, so it was presents over presence. I wasn't there."