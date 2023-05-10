Children's Author Kouri Richins Accused of Murdering Husband After Writing Book on Grief

A children's book author who wrote about grieving a loved one after her husband died has been charged with his murder.
Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested May 8 in connection with the 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins, 39. According to an arrest warrant obtained by E! News, she was charged with aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and accused of killing her husband of nine years with a lethal dose of fentanyl.
The arrest comes just two months after she published the children's book, Are You With Me?, about dealing with grieving a loved one.
Kouri's attorney declined to comment when reached by E! News.
According to Kouri's charging warrant, obtained by E! News, police responded to a 911 call from the Richins' home in the early hours of March 4, 2022 about an unresponsive male and found Eric on the foot of the couple's bed. After live-saving measures were attempted, he was declared dead.
According to the warrant, Kouri told authorities that the evening before, Eric drank a Moscow Mule cocktail she had made him to celebrate her closing on a house for her business. The documents also state that Kouri—who shared three kids with Eric—said she had gone to bed that night but later went to sleep with one of their three sons in their bedroom because he was "having a night terror." She then allegedly woke up around 3 a.m. and discovered Eric in their bedroom "cold to the touch" and called 911.
After an autopsy showed that Eric died from an overdose of fentanyl and that it was ingested orally, police executed a search warrant on the Richins residence and seized Kouri's phone and several computers. She had previously told police that she left her phone charged next to her bed the night Eric died. However, according to the charging warrant, investigators discovered that the device was locked and unlocked multiple times and that text messages were sent and received, then deleted.
Investigators further found she had had communications with an acquaintance identified as C.L. The charging warrant states that on May 2, detectives interviewed the person, who alleged that Kouri had texted them between December 2021 and February 2022 to ask if they could get her "prescription pain medication for an investor who had a back injury."
According to the charging warrant, C.L. told investigators that they procured for her hydrocodone pills from a dealer, and that two weeks later, Kouri allegedly made contact again and said that her investor wanted something stronger and asked for "some of the Michael Jackson stuff." (The singer died in 2009 after receiving a lethal dose of propofol.)
According to the court documents, C.L. alleged that Kouri "asked specifically for fentanyl" and they later acquired for her 15-30 pills. Days after the alleged conversation, Eric and Kouri had a Valentine's Day 2022 dinner at home and he "became very ill," with him telling a friend that he "thought his wife was trying to poison him," the documents state. Kouri later allegedly obtained more fentanyl pills from C.L. and after six days, "Eric was found dead of a fentanyl overdose," according to the charging warrant.
After Kouri was arrested and charged, a judge ordered her to remain detained without bail, with court records showing that a detention hearing has been scheduled for May 19.