Children's Author Kouri Richins Accused of Murdering Husband After Writing Book on Grief

A children's book author who wrote about grieving a loved one after her husband died has been charged with his murder.

Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested May 8 in connection with the 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins, 39. According to an arrest warrant obtained by E! News, she was charged with aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and accused of killing her husband of nine years with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The arrest comes just two months after she published the children's book, Are You With Me?, about dealing with grieving a loved one.

Kouri's attorney declined to comment when reached by E! News.

According to Kouri's charging warrant, obtained by E! News, police responded to a 911 call from the Richins' home in the early hours of March 4, 2022 about an unresponsive male and found Eric on the foot of the couple's bed. After live-saving measures were attempted, he was declared dead.