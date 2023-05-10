Real Housewives of Miami's Guerdy Abraira Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : RHOM: Why Guerdy Abraira Is Calling Out Larsa Pippen!

Guerdy Abraira is opening up about her health.

The Real Housewives of Miami star shared on social media that she has been battling breast cancer after being diagnosed in March.

"I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup," Guerdy wrote on Instagram May 10. "I have breast cancer."

The event planner noted that she took a break from social media in order to process the difficult news ahead of treatment. "For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan," she continued. "This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life."

The 45-year-old also explained that she feels "lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage."