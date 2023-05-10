Why Christine Quinn's Status With Chrishell Stause May Surprise You After Selling Sunset Feud

Watch : What "Selling Sunset" OG Christine Quinn REALLY Thinks About New Season

It appears the sun has set on Christine Quinn's time watching Selling Sunset.

Ahead of the Netflix show's season six premiere, the former cast member revealed whether she'll be tuning in.

"I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I'm so supportive of them. But for me, I don't think I'll watch the show just because I want to know them for who they are and not what they're edited to be," Christine told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the show's May 9 episode. "So for me, I probably won't watch it. But I did hear that my name was being dropped in the trailer."

Last summer, Christine confirmed she would not be returning to the series after season five. During her time on the show, she had drama with several cast members, including Chrishell Stause. And Christine recently revealed where she says the two now stand.

"I feel like Chrishell and I are actually not on bad terms," she continued. "We really aren't. I told her on Twitter, I said, 'I'm open to reconciliation.' And she hearted it, and there was like a cute little convo. So, who knows what the future holds?"