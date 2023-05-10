Why Christine Quinn's Status With Chrishell Stause May Surprise You After Selling Sunset Feud

Watch : What "Selling Sunset" OG Christine Quinn REALLY Thinks About New Season

It appears the sun has set on Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause's longstanding feud.

Ahead of Selling Sunset's season six premiere, the former cast member—who confirmed last summer she was exiting the series after five seasons—revealed where she and Chrishell stand after years of onscreen drama.

"I feel like Chrishell and I are actually not on bad terms," Christine told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the show's May 9 episode. "We really aren't. I told her on Twitter, I said, 'I'm open to reconciliation.' And she hearted it, and there was like a cute little convo. So, who knows what the future holds?"

The reality star's comments come months after Chrishell indicated she'd be open to reconciling with Christine, telling E!'s Laverne Cox in December, "Why not?"

But despite mending fences with her former co-star, Christine is leaving the world of Selling Sunset behind—as both cast member and viewer.

"I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I'm so supportive of them. But for me, I don't think I'll watch the show just because I want to know them for who they are and not what they're edited to be," she explained. "So for me, I probably won't watch it. But I did hear that my name was being dropped in the trailer."