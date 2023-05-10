Why Christine Quinn's Status With Chrishell Stause May Surprise You After Selling Sunset Feud

It appears the sun has set on Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause's longstanding feud.
Ahead of Selling Sunset's season six premiere, the former cast member—who confirmed last summer she was exiting the series after five seasons—revealed where she and Chrishell stand after years of onscreen drama.
"I feel like Chrishell and I are actually not on bad terms," Christine told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the show's May 9 episode. "We really aren't. I told her on Twitter, I said, 'I'm open to reconciliation.' And she hearted it, and there was like a cute little convo. So, who knows what the future holds?"
The reality star's comments come months after Chrishell indicated she'd be open to reconciling with Christine, telling E!'s Laverne Cox in December, "Why not?"
But despite mending fences with her former co-star, Christine is leaving the world of Selling Sunset behind—as both cast member and viewer.
"I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I'm so supportive of them. But for me, I don't think I'll watch the show just because I want to know them for who they are and not what they're edited to be," she explained. "So for me, I probably won't watch it. But I did hear that my name was being dropped in the trailer."
In addition to Chrishell, agents Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani are returning for season six, which premieres May 19, along with brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Plus, fans will meet two new members of the Oppenheim Group: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.
And while the series has already been renewed for season seven, Heather told E! News in March she had "not been called back" yet (E! News reached out to Netflix at the time but did not hear back). And Christine had some thoughts.
"I'm not shocked because she's a snoozefest. But you know, it is what it is," she said. "She's a little snoozy. I love her. She's a sweetheart. But it's TV. You have to give it. You know, you have to bring it."
E! News has reached out to Heather's rep for comment.
While Christine's time selling real estate on television has come to an end, would she ever consider returning to the reality TV world?
"I love watching the Housewives and I love reality TV—like, I'm all for it. But for me, I would love to get back into scripted," she noted. "That's what I would really love to do, like Lady Gaga did with her career."
For now, Christine is starting a new chapter—quite literally, with the release of her new book How to Be a Boss B*tch.
"The book was really all about confidence, so that was my no. 1 takeaway when I started writing the book is people were asking, 'How can I be confident?'" she said. "It was something that I didn't really understand. But through years and years of rejection and being told no I learned how to set boundaries and how to say yes and how to say no and how to not be a people pleaser."
She added, "So I really think it's just about standing your ground and knowing who you are and just being like, ‘Yes, I do want to do this, or no I value my time and I value myself so much that I choose to say no because it's not right for me.'"