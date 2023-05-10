Isle of Paradise Flash Deal: Save 56% on Mess-Free Self-Tanning Mousse

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Winter will be over before you know it. Get a head start on spring and summer with a stunning, bronzed glow. Instead of basking in the sun's harmful rays, add a reliable self-tanner to your beauty routine. As a self-proclaimed tanning expert, I highly recommend Isle of Paradise. I use their tanning drops every day and I'm always on the hunt for great deals on the brand's products.

As much as I love my self-tanner, there can be a learning curve with a lot of products. I even have a "tanning outfit" with a black tank top from someone's bachelorette party and worn-out sweats so I don't stain my cuter clothes. I also have a black blanket and black towels purchased specifically to prevent stains on my go-to linens. I got all of this stuff before I discovered the Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousse.

This clear mousse is mess-free and it absorbs super quickly. No more shivering while I wait for my tanner to dry so I can put on clothes. I can put on this product and then get dressed in any outfit with no problems— even a white t-shirt. Just like all Isle of Paradise products, the color is natural-looking and long-lasting. There are three gorgeous shades to choose from.

I could not be more obsessed with this product. If you want to get your bronze on, there's a $31 bundle with two Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousses and an applicator mitt. If you purchased all of those products separately, it would cost $71.

Pro tip: self-tanner is not a product you want to run out of mid-application. It's always good to have a backup and this set is a must-buy.