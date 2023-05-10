Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Step Out for Rare Date Night at Chanel Cruise Show

Watch : Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's relationship status? It's fantastic.

The Barbie actress and her husband of nearly seven years stepped out in style to see Chanel's Resort 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. The private pair, who tied the knot in Dec. 2016, enjoyed the rare public date night at the cruise show alongside stars Paris Hilton, Halsey, Camila Morrone, newlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, as well as Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer.

For the stylish event, held at Paramount Studios, Margot, 32, paired a bikini top with flared jeans, while Tom, 33, sported a sleek tan jacket and navy pants.

And although they often keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the Oscar nominee has previously spoken out about working with Tom on their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they started with their close friends.

"I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner," she told PORTER magazine in 2018. "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better."