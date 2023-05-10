Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Step Out for Rare Date Night at Chanel Cruise Show

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley, who tied the knot in 2016, joined Paris Hilton, Halsey and more stars at the Chanel Cruise fashion show in Los Angeles on May 9.

By Jess Cohen May 10, 2023 1:17 PMTags
FashionGalleriesChanelCouplesCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's relationship status? It's fantastic.

The Barbie actress and her husband of nearly seven years stepped out in style to see Chanel's Resort 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. The private pair, who tied the knot in Dec. 2016, enjoyed the rare public date night at the cruise show alongside stars Paris Hilton, Halsey, Camila Morronenewlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, as well as Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer.

For the stylish event, held at Paramount Studios, Margot, 32, paired a bikini top with flared jeans, while Tom, 33, sported a sleek tan jacket and navy pants.

And although they often keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the Oscar nominee has previously spoken out about working with Tom on their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they started with their close friends.

"I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner," she told PORTER magazine in 2018. "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better."

And despite their busy schedules, the couple—who met on the set of the 2014 movie Suite Française—always finds a way to stay connected.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we'll do it and then fly back to work the next day," she shared at the time. "And we speak all day, every day on the phone."

To see Margot, Tom and more stars at the Chanel's cruise show, keep scrolling!

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Camila Morrone
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton
Shutterstock
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Halsey
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer
