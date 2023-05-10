Robert De Niro Speaks Out After Welcoming Baby No. 7

Watch : Robert De Niro REVEALS He Welcomed Baby No. 7

Robert De Niro might be a pro at parenting, but he knows it's not the easiest job.

While attending the New York premiere of his new movie—aptly titled About My Father—the 79-year-old, who recently welcomed his seventh child, offered his advice on parenthood.

"Sometimes, I don't think people really know what being a good father is," he told Access Hollywood on May 9. "Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it's a mystery, it's a lot of excitement."

"But it's scary," he noted, "and you do your best."

In addition to his newborn, the Oscar winner is also dad to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46—who he shares with ex Diahnne Abbott—and has 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith.

He also co-parents son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, who he split from in 2018 after over 20 years together.