Yes, Color Correction for Your Teeth Is a Thing: Check Out This Product With 6,700+ 5-Star Reviews

If you dye your hair, you are probably familiar with color-correcting products and salon treatments. Did you know you could apply those same principles to your teeth?

Think about the color wheel you learned about back in elementary school art class. Purple is directly opposite from yellow, which is why a lot of blondes use purple shampoo to neutralize yellow tones. The Hismile v34 Colour Corrector is a purple paste that cancels out the yellow undertones in your teeth, according to the brand. I've been using it for a few weeks and the results have given me an extra reason to smile. I'm not the only one who adores this product. It has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Brush your teeth as you normally would with your preferred toothpaste. Then, put the Hismile v34 Colour Corrector on a toothbrush and gently brush your teeth in circular moments for about two minutes before rinsing. It's an enjoyable, quick experience that doesn't irritate my teeth or enhance sensitivity issues.

If you want a white, dazzling smile, add this to your routine.