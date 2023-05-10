Yes, Color Correction for Your Teeth Is a Thing: Check Out This Product With 6,700+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you dye your hair, you are probably familiar with color-correcting products and salon treatments. Did you know you could apply those same principles to your teeth?
Think about the color wheel you learned about back in elementary school art class. Purple is directly opposite from yellow, which is why a lot of blondes use purple shampoo to neutralize yellow tones. The Hismile v34 Colour Corrector is a purple paste that cancels out the yellow undertones in your teeth, according to the brand. I've been using it for a few weeks and the results have given me an extra reason to smile. I'm not the only one who adores this product. It has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brush your teeth as you normally would with your preferred toothpaste. Then, put the Hismile v34 Colour Corrector on a toothbrush and gently brush your teeth in circular moments for about two minutes before rinsing. It's an enjoyable, quick experience that doesn't irritate my teeth or enhance sensitivity issues.
If you want a white, dazzling smile, add this to your routine.
Hismile v34 Colour Corrector, Purple Teeth Whitening, Tooth Stain Removal
After brushing your teeth with your preferred toothpaste, apply two pumps of Hismile Colour Corrector to your toothbrush. Gently brush your teeth in circular motions for two minutes. Spit out the product and rinse the excess from your mouth.
Hismile v34 Colour Corrector ReviewsA shopper admitted, "I never write reviews. This is magic!! I can see results."
Another gushed, "My teeth have never looked so white. The purple really does work! I was so nervous at first but I'll never go back."
Someone urged, "BUY IT NOW. This stuff works just like purple shampoo. I'm a huge wine and coffee drinker and this stuff works like a charm. I have tried everything. This is so much better and super easy.
A reviewer explained, "I have tried 1 million products. Those products are useless, have a little to no results, or leave me with overly sensitive teeth. I tried this one out of sheer desperation & reviews saying it doesn't leave your teeth sensitive I bought."
"The noticeable difference is after the first application and only gets better and I am shocked. So shocked I bought it for other family members in the house and they too love this product!! I don't do reviews and I can't say enough about how phenomenal this product is. Not to mention that it makes me feel less self-conscious about my yellowing teeth," a shopper wrote.
Another said, "Amazing teeth whitener. This really really works. Thank you for producing this product, just awesome."
