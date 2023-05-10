Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest PDA Photo Will Make You Blush

Watch : See Travis Barker's Loving Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is missing Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer—who is currently on tour with the pop-punk band—let that be known on May 8, when he shared a steamy photo of himself and the Kardashians star. Alongside the image, which showed Travis nuzzling Kourtney's chest as the two sat in a hot tub, the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories, "Counting down the days..."

Kourtney returned the love by reposting the image on her own account.

And the couple have been virtually keeping up with each other ever since Travis hit the road with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom Delonge. As seen in a May 5 video, the musician FaceTimed wih Kourtney while walking around backstage.

"I love you, baby," he told the Poosh founder. "I'm going on stage."

To which Kourtney replied, "Have the best show!"

The 44-year-old also left a message to her husband in the comments section of the post. Pointing out how Travis was rocking a T-shirt featuring a bra design on the front in the video, Kourtney quipped, "Since I always steal your clothes, so happy I could return the favor."