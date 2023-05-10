Sorry Gen Xers and Millennials, MTV News Is Shutting Down After 36 Years

Watch : How The MTV Movie & TV Awards Changed Amid Writers Strike

It's the end of an MTV era.

The network's MTV News division has shut down 36 years after its inception, according to multiple outlets.

The closure comes after the channel's parent company "made the very hard but necessary decision to reduce our domestic team by approximately 25 percent," said Chris McCarthy, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks president, in a staff memo obtained by Variety.

"This is a tough yet important strategic realignment of our group," the memo reportedly read. "Through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward."

MTV News was first launched in 1987 with The Week in Rock, a news program hosted by Kurt Loder. The show was later renamed to MTV News, with the likes of SuChin Pak, Gideon Yago and Meredith Graves serving as correspondents covering music and pop culture over the years.