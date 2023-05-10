Treat Mom to Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry & More With These Can't-Miss Mother's Day Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're still on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift, you probably have yet to check out Kate Spade's stylish and timeless clothing and accessories. The brand has the perfect Mother's Day gift for every mom, whether they're always on the go or jewelry-obsessed.
From chic tote bags for hundreds of dollars off, jewelry sets for as low as $49 and cute, practical wallets for as low as $55 and more, you'll definitely find a gift or two to give to your loved ones this Mother's Day. Plus, Kate Spade is currently hosting a 30% off sale when you use code MOM at checkout. There's no time like now to get your last-minute gift shopping done from Kate Spade, especially since the sale ends in a few days.
If you don't know where to start your gift search, you're at the right place. We rounded up the very best deals that Kate Spade currently has to offer. Continue ahead to shop the cutest purses, wallets, shoes, jewelry and more at amazing prices.
Katy Textured Leather Flap Chain Crossbody
You can't go wrong with gifting mom this simply stunning crossbody, especially since it's on sale for $127 instead of the original $258 price. The look comes in this gorgeous light blue color, with gold chain detailing.
Hudson Posh Plaid Jacquard Medium Convertible Crossbody
This adorable convertible bag can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag. The versatile look has a preppy plaid jacquard print and pebbled leather trim, and it's on sale for $122 instead of the usual $248 price, which is a total steal.
You're A Gem Studs & Huggies Boxed Set
If your mom never leaves the house without her earrings on, gift her this earring set. It comes with dainty pearl studs and glimmering gold huggies.
Sam KSNYL Nylon North South Phone Crossbody
For the mom who is always on the go, gift them this nylon crossbody bag that they can reach for all the time. The bag is spacious enough for a phone, credit cards, hand sanitizer and some lip gloss.
Morgan Zip-Around Continental Wallet
You can't go wrong with gifting mom this zip-around wallet. The practical style is so useful, and the pretty lilac shade will get her in the summer mood.
Morgan Flower Bed Embossed Zip Card Case
This wallet is cute, functional and will totally get mom in the summer spirit. Plus, the zip card case is currently on sale for just $55. You'll want to pick up a matching one for yourself, too.
All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
If you want to gift mom something practical and stylish, you can't go wrong with this large zip-top tote bag. Whether she uses it as her go-to everyday bag or to store her work essentials for the days at the office, the look will come in handy.
Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Medium Belt Bag
This belt bag is perfect for the chic mom is always on the go. The practical look comes in black, but if mom prefers a pop of color, you can get it in pink, too.
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote
Treat mom to this stunning tote bag with an eye-catching print on jacquard fabric and smooth Italian leather trim. It's the perfect accessory for traveling, going to work and beyond.
Ruby Pumps
Add a unique touch to mom's closet with these gorgeous Ruby Pumps with a circular, bedazzled low heel. Style them with a black maxi dress and minimal jewelry.
Hudson Large Hobo Bag
If your mom is in the market for a new everyday hobo bag, this one is a chic and versatile option. It's sturdy, timeless and the simple design makes it such an easy accessory to style.
Morgan East West Crossbody
Your mom will feel so stylish and chic with this crossbody bag. It comes with a detachable top handle and crossbody strap, so it can be worn in more ways than one.
Hudson Small Messenger Bag
Gift mom this crossbody messenger bag in the earthy green tone. The cute look is the perfect size for all her essentials, and the crossbody style makes it super easy to carry around.
Knott Flap Crossbody
This elegant crossbody bag comes in five versatile shades that are perfect for the spring and summer. It's the perfect day-to-night look that will fit all of mom's essentials.
