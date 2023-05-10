Jenna Ortega Is Joining Beetlejuice 2—and the Movie Is Coming Out Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Joining Beetlejuice 2!

You don't need to hear this news three times to believe it.

A sequel to Beetlejuice will be summoned into theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, E! News can confirm.

Titled Beetlejuice 2, the flick will star Wednesday's Jenna Ortega as the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz, according to multiple reports. In addition to Winona reprising her role of the beloved goth, Michael Keaton is set to make his return as the titular Beetlejuice.

Though plot details have not been revealed, the upcoming movie will serve as a continuation to director Tim Burton's classic 1988 film, which also starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O'Hara.

The original movie followed the recently deceased couple Adam Maitland (Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Davis), who hire Beetlejuice to haunt their home in an effort to scare off the new tenants: Charles Deetz (Jones), Delia Deetz (O'Hara) and their daughter Lydia.