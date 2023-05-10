Shaquil Barrett's Wife Jordanna Gets Tattoo Honoring Late Daughter After Her Tragic Drowning Death

Watch : Shaquil Barrett's Wife Speaks Out After Daughter's Drowning

Shaquil Barrett and Jordanna Barrett's little girl has been immortalized in ink.

One week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player and his wife lost their daughter Arrayah in a drowning accident, Jordanna shared a photo of the tattoo she got in honor of the 2-year-old. As seen in an image shared to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Jordanna's new body art featured the words "Arrayah Sunshine" inked below a halo and a pair of angel wings.

Arrayah was Jordanna and Shaquil's youngest child. The two are also parents to Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8.

The toddler died on April 30 after falling into the family swimming pool, according to Tampa Bay Times. The Tampa Police Department said in a statement to the outlet that live-saving measures were taken, but the child died after she was transported to a local hospital.

In the wake of the tragedy, Jordanna penned a heartbreaking message, reading, "Our world will never be the same."