Shaquil Barrett's Wife Jordanna Gets Tattoo Honoring Late Daughter After Her Tragic Drowning Death

Shaquil Barrett and Jordanna Barrett's little girl has been immortalized in ink.
One week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player and his wife lost their daughter Arrayah in a drowning accident, Jordanna shared a photo of the tattoo she got in honor of the 2-year-old. As seen in an image shared to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Jordanna's new body art featured the words "Arrayah Sunshine" inked below a halo and a pair of angel wings.
Arrayah was Jordanna and Shaquil's youngest child. The two are also parents to Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8.
The toddler died on April 30 after falling into the family swimming pool, according to Tampa Bay Times. The Tampa Police Department said in a statement to the outlet that live-saving measures were taken, but the child died after she was transported to a local hospital.
In the wake of the tragedy, Jordanna penned a heartbreaking message, reading, "Our world will never be the same."
"Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers," she wrote in a May 3 Instagram post. "I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada."
The 30-year-old added, "There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always."
Arrayah's passing came just days after the family celebrated her birthday on April 19. At the time, Jordanna captioned photos of Arrayah in front of her birthday cake, "Happy birthday my big Arrayah girl! I cannot believe you're 2! Time truly is a thief."
Meanwhile, Shaquil wrote on his Instagram, "Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete."