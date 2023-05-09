Sia Marries Dan Bernard During Intimate Italian Ceremony: See the Wedding Photos

Sia married Dan Bernard over the weekend at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Portofino villa, which was also the venue for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's May 2022 wedding.

Sia has swapped chandeliers for wedding bells.

The "Chandelier" singer tied the knot with Dan Bernard in an outdoor ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Portofino, Italy villa over the weekend.

For the nuptials, Sia wore an intricate, blush-colored mermaid gown with a sweeping train and high neckline. She completed her bridal look with a lace-edged veil that featured pink details to match her wedding dress. Meanwhile, Dan sported a grey tuxedo with a bowtie.

The couple shared a laugh as they exchanged vows at the altar, which was surrounded by columns of pink flowers. The two exchanged rings before sealing their union with a kiss.

But Sia and Dan aren't they only celeb couple to have married at the lavish venue: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker famously said "I Do" at the villa in May 2022. However, compared to the reality star's big family affair, Sia opted to keep her wedding guests down to four people, including her makeup artist Tonya Brewer and hairstylist Graham Nation.

The "Cheap Thrills" artist has largely kept details about her romance with Dan private, though the two stepped out together at the red carpet premiere of West Side Story in December 2021.

In October 2022, Sia posted a photo of herself with Dan. "Just finished my next album," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "A great day all round!"

Previously, Sia dated Dan Pontifex until his death in a 1997 hit-and-run accident. She was also married to Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016.

Three years after her divorce, Sia expanded her family by adopting two sons, now 23, who were aging out of foster care at the time. In 2020, she shared that her youngest child had welcomed two babies.

Looks like she's surrounding herself with love from dusk till dawn.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures from Sia's romantic wedding ceremony.

Bride and Groom
Love Is in the Air
Here Comes the Bride
Put a Ring on It
Exchanging Vows
Kiss the Bride
Husband and Wife
Gorgeous Gown
Just Married
