Sia Marries Dan Bernard During Intimate Italian Ceremony: See the Wedding Photos

Sia has swapped chandeliers for wedding bells.

The "Chandelier" singer tied the knot with Dan Bernard in an outdoor ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Portofino, Italy villa over the weekend.

For the nuptials, Sia wore an intricate, blush-colored mermaid gown with a sweeping train and high neckline. She completed her bridal look with a lace-edged veil that featured pink details to match her wedding dress. Meanwhile, Dan sported a grey tuxedo with a bowtie.

The couple shared a laugh as they exchanged vows at the altar, which was surrounded by columns of pink flowers. The two exchanged rings before sealing their union with a kiss.

But Sia and Dan aren't they only celeb couple to have married at the lavish venue: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker famously said "I Do" at the villa in May 2022. However, compared to the reality star's big family affair, Sia opted to keep her wedding guests down to four people, including her makeup artist Tonya Brewer and hairstylist Graham Nation.