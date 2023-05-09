Kroy Biermann Seeking Sole Legal and Physical Custody of His and Kim Zolciak's Kids Amid Divorce

Kroy Biermann is making a custody play amid his divorce from Kim Zolciak.
The former NFL player, 37, filed for sole legal and physical custody of his and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia, according to legal documents filed to Fulton County Superior Court on May 5 and obtained by E! News May 9.
Per the docs, Kim—who is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 from previous relationships—has been served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over the next 30 days.
In her own divorce filing submitted on May 8, Kim stated that her marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" and requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her children with Kroy, TMZ reported.
As of now, both reality stars still currently reside in their Georgia home, but Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.
Their breakup comes just six months after Kim reflected on keeping her and Kroy's relationship alive after more than a decade of marriage.
"Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice," she exclusively told E! News in November, "and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."