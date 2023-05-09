Kroy Biermann Seeking Sole Legal and Physical Custody of His and Kim Zolciak's Kids Amid Divorce

Watch : RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce from Kroy Biermann

Kroy Biermann is making a custody play amid his divorce from Kim Zolciak.

The former NFL player, 37, filed for sole legal and physical custody of his and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia, according to legal documents filed to Fulton County Superior Court on May 5 and obtained by E! News May 9.

Per the docs, Kim—who is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 from previous relationships—has been served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over the next 30 days.

In her own divorce filing submitted on May 8, Kim stated that her marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" and requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her children with Kroy, TMZ reported.

