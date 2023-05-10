Michelle Yeoh Didn't Recognize Co-Star Pete Davidson and We Simply Can't Relate

Michelle Yeoh is sharing the crazy, rich story behind her run-in with Pete Davidson.
At the 2023 Met Gala May 1, the Oscar winner ran into her Transformers: Rise of the Beasts co-star—except she forgot.
"He was very sweet," Yeoh exclusively revealed on the May 10 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "He actually came up and said, 'We were in the same movie,' and I go, 'OK, who's that?' I didn't recognize him. I'm so bad."
To her credit though, it's very likely they were never actually in the same room while recording their parts in the sound booth for the action flick, out June 9.
Thankfully, the 29-year-old took no offense. As Yeoh added, "He was very charming."
For her part, Yeoh has been defying gravity with her packed schedule. She recently reunited with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu for the film adaptation of Wicked, which is currently filming in England.
Alas, not even Yeoh—who will portray Madame Morrible in the musical—has the power to get an update from Chu about a possible sequel to the 2018 rom-com.
"You think I'm busy?" the Everything Everywhere All At Once star quipped. "His calendar is also filled up to the brim."
But she'd certainly make time to reconnect with Henry Golding, Constance Wu and more for another installment of Kevin Kwan's beloved book series.
"We all had such a great time on Crazy Rich one and I think everybody would love to be able to get together for two," she shared. "So, we're still open."
Hear more from Yeoh tonight, May 10, on E! News at 11 p.m. And don't miss Yeoh in American Born Chinese streaming May 24 on Disney+.