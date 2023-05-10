Michelle Yeoh Didn't Recognize Co-Star Pete Davidson and We Simply Can't Relate

Watch : Michelle Yeoh GUSHES Over "Charming" Pete Davidson

Michelle Yeoh is sharing the crazy, rich story behind her run-in with Pete Davidson.

At the 2023 Met Gala May 1, the Oscar winner ran into her Transformers: Rise of the Beasts co-star—except she forgot.

"He was very sweet," Yeoh exclusively revealed on the May 10 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "He actually came up and said, 'We were in the same movie,' and I go, 'OK, who's that?' I didn't recognize him. I'm so bad."

To her credit though, it's very likely they were never actually in the same room while recording their parts in the sound booth for the action flick, out June 9.

Thankfully, the 29-year-old took no offense. As Yeoh added, "He was very charming."

For her part, Yeoh has been defying gravity with her packed schedule. She recently reunited with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu for the film adaptation of Wicked, which is currently filming in England.